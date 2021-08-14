The first commercial data capture is made by Europe’s meteorological satellite agency

This post was originally published on this site

Europe’s meteorological satellite authority is purchasing commercial data for the first time, increasing hopes that more agency and government deals may be made available to the private sector. Eumetsat, a European intergovernmental organization with 30 member states, established a trial program on Aug. 5 to purchase weather forecasting data from Spire Global based in Luxembourg.

It agreed to pay up to $11 million over three years for the radio occultation data collected by Spire, giving Eumetsat greater information on the temperature and moisture levels of the atmosphere to improve weather forecasting models. Spire’s data will be combined with data Eumetsat receives

