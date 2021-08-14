Home Energy Storage Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Tesla, LG Chem, Schneider Electric

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Home Energy Storage Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Home Energy Storage Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Huawei (China),Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Tesla (United States),LG Chem (South Korea),SMA Solar Technology (Germany),BYD (China),Siemens (Germany),Eaton (Ireland),Schneider Electric (France),ABB (Switzerland)

Definition:

Home energy storage devices are used to store electricity locally for later consumption during power outages. Regulatory support, declining cost of batteries, financial incentives, and increasing use of electric vehicles are some of the major factors propelling market growth. In addition, market players are focusing on technological advancement in-home energy storage systems. For instance, PurePoint Energy and Eguana Technologies enter into partnership bring smart energy storage systems to homeowners in Connecticut. It will store excess solar power generation for use after sunset. Moreover, increasing demand from the developing economies owing to the rise in demand for energy self-sufficiency, economic development, and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources. This, in turn, increases the demand for home energy storage.

Market Trend:

Increasing Application of Lithium-Ion Batteries for Solar Based Home Energy Storage System

Market Drivers:

Decreasing Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Government Incentives for Energy Storage

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness about Energy Storage Systems in Emerging Economies

Overheating of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Energy Storage Systems

Opportunities:

Growing Need for Energy Self-Sufficiency form Residential Sector

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

The Global Home Energy Storage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Power Rating (3â€“6 kW, 6â€“10 kW), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Technology (Leadâ€“Acid, Lithium-Ion), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Operation (Standalone, Solar)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Home Energy Storage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Home Energy Storage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Home Energy Storage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Home Energy Storage

Chapter 4: Presenting the Home Energy Storage Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Home Energy Storage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Home Energy Storage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

