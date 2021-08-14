This post was originally published on this site

Jeff Bezos launched his Blue Origin rocket into orbit on July 20. As he embarked with his brother and safely returned to the surface, the entire world watched in astonishment. Bezos and others hope to increase space trips in the future to create a colony on Mars.

The objective of establishing a Mars colony is driven by efforts to combat climate change. Sadly, Blue Origin did more to degrade the atmosphere than it did to help the ecosystem. Elon Musk’s SpaceX will use renewable energy sources, causing a shift in the rocket fuel industry. Creating a Mars colony is a

