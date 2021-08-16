Alopecia Treatment Market Share, Size, Industry Trends, Top Key Players Analysis and Research

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Alopecia Treatment Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global alopecia treatment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder affecting the hair follicles that prevents the growth of hair on the scalp, face and body. Often resulting in hair loss and even baldness, it is commonly caused as a result of unhealthy diets, age, lifestyle changes, hormonal imbalance and hypertension. Its treatment aims to stimulate hair growth by suppressing the immune system. Some of the widely used drugs for treating alopecia include corticosteroids, minoxidil and anthralin.

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the healthcare industry. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the sector are contributing to the market growth. For instance, the increasing deployment of advanced technologies, such as low light laser therapy (LLLT) that is safer and less invasive, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising preference for maintaining an aesthetic appearance among the masses due to the growing popularity of social media is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the increasing healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also providing an impetus to the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Cellmid Limited

Cipla Limited

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

HCell Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market based on Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Industry Vertical and Region.

Breakup by Drug Type:

Minoxidil

Finasteride

Others

Breakup by Indication:

Androgenic Alopecia

Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Totalis

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

