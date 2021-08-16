Data Wrangling Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Data Wrangling Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global data wrangling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.
Data wrangling refers to the process of re-structuring raw data into the desired format for quick and better decision-making. Also known as data munging, it involves transforming and mapping unorganized data using advanced algorithms for data visualization. As a result, this process is widely adopted for various business processes across finance, human resource, marketing, sales and operations to improve the overall efficiency.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-wrangling-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global market is primarily driven by a substantial increase in the data volumes generated by various industries. This is supported by the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data, which generates huge sets of unstructured data. Moreover, the rising concerns regarding fraudulent activities across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector have encouraged several institutions to adopt data wrangling to strengthen data security and optimize online banking portals. Other factors, including the rising penetration of social media and the widespread automation across numerous sectors, are also contributing to the market growth.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- ALTERYX INC.
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation
- Impetus Technologies Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Teradata Corporation
- TIBCO Software Inc
- Trifacta Software Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Industry Vertical and Region.
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Service
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Business Function:
- Finance
- Marketing and Sales
- Operations
- Human Resources
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- BFSI
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Retail and E-commerce
- Media and Entertainment
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-wrangling-market
Browse Other Reports:
- Anti-Rheumatics Market Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-rheumatics-market
- Alopecia Treatment Market Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/alopecia-treatment-market
- Auto Dimming Mirror Market Report- https://www.imarcgroup.com/auto-dimming-mirror-market
- Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market- https://www.imarcgroup.com/push-to-talk-over-cellular-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
30 N Gould St
Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801
USA
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal