Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Insights, Symptoms and Market Report by DelveInsight

The Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Overview

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) is a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous noncancerous (benign) tumors in many parts of the body. These tumors can occur in the skin, brain, kidneys, and other organs, in some cases leading to significant health problems.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex key players of the report

Novartis Pharma

Lundbeck

And many others

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Symptoms

Benign tumors are most common in the brain, kidneys, heart, lungs, and skin. Cancerous tumors are rare in TSC and those that do occur primarily affect the kidneys. Seizures affect most individuals with TSC at some point during their life.

Cognitive disabilities affect some people with TSC. Behavior problems, including aggression, sudden rage, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, acting out, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and repetitive, destructive, or self-harming behavior occur in children with TSC and can be difficult to manage.

Other signs and symptoms are skin abnormalities, kidney problems, lung lesions etc.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Report

Mutations in the TSC1 or TSC2 gene can cause a tuberous sclerosis complex. The TSC1 and TSC2 genes provide instructions for making the proteins hamartin and tuberin, respectively. Within cells, these two proteins likely work together to help regulate cell growth and size. The proteins act as tumor suppressors, which normally prevent cells from growing and dividing too fast or in an uncontrolled way. Loss of regulation of mTOR occurs in cells lacking either hamartin or tuberin, and this leads to abnormal differentiation and development, and to the generation of enlarged cells, as are seen in TSC brain lesions.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Treatment Market

There is no cure for TSC, although treatment is available for a number of the symptoms. Early diagnosis and intervention can help overcome developmental delays. Data show that early seizure control in children can improve learning as compared to children without good seizure control. Advancements in research continue to bring new and improved therapeutic options.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Insights

Management of TSC is multidisciplinary and includes the use of vigabatrin (GABA transaminase inhibitor), effective in infantile spasms and early onset seizures; everolimus (mTOR pathway inhibitor) may be used to treat SEGA not suitable for surgery in adults and children, and for treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia in adults.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Growth

To redress the current issues, a few companies like Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Aucta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals and others are currently working toward this indication to meet the needs of the market. Apart from this, scientists who study TSC seek to increase the understanding of the disorder by learning more about the TSC1 and TSC2 genes that can cause the disorder and the function of the proteins-tuberin and hamartin-produced by these genes.

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Tuberous Sclerosis Complex : Market Overview at a Glance Tuberous Sclerosis Complex : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Tuberous Sclerosis Complex R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

