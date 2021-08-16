New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | Nissan, Delphi, BROAD-OCEAN

“

The report titled Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nissan, Delphi, BROAD-OCEAN, MITSUBISHI, FUKUTA, Ford, Bosch, BYD, GM, DENSO, Toyota, JJ

Market Segmentation by Product: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Direct Current Motor

Induction Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



The New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Overview

1.1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Product Overview

1.2 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

1.2.2 Direct Current Motor

1.2.3 Induction Motor

1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor by Application

4.1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor by Country

5.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor by Country

6.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor by Country

8.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Business

10.1 Nissan

10.1.1 Nissan Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nissan Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Nissan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Nissan New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 Nissan Recent Development

10.2 Delphi

10.2.1 Delphi Corporation Information

10.2.2 Delphi Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Delphi New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Delphi New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.2.5 Delphi Recent Development

10.3 BROAD-OCEAN

10.3.1 BROAD-OCEAN Corporation Information

10.3.2 BROAD-OCEAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BROAD-OCEAN New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BROAD-OCEAN New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 BROAD-OCEAN Recent Development

10.4 MITSUBISHI

10.4.1 MITSUBISHI Corporation Information

10.4.2 MITSUBISHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 MITSUBISHI New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 MITSUBISHI New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 MITSUBISHI Recent Development

10.5 FUKUTA

10.5.1 FUKUTA Corporation Information

10.5.2 FUKUTA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 FUKUTA New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 FUKUTA New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 FUKUTA Recent Development

10.6 Ford

10.6.1 Ford Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ford Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ford New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ford New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Ford Recent Development

10.7 Bosch

10.7.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bosch New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bosch New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.8 BYD

10.8.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.8.2 BYD Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BYD New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BYD New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 BYD Recent Development

10.9 GM

10.9.1 GM Corporation Information

10.9.2 GM Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GM New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GM New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 GM Recent Development

10.10 DENSO

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DENSO New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DENSO Recent Development

10.11 Toyota

10.11.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.11.2 Toyota Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Toyota New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Toyota New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.12 JJ

10.12.1 JJ Corporation Information

10.12.2 JJ Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 JJ New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 JJ New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 JJ Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Distributors

12.3 New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

