India Automotive Glass Market: Leading Company Analysis, Share, Future Growth, and Report 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Automotive Glass Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India automotive glass market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Automotive glass refers to a treated glass utilized in the production of windscreens and windows of a vehicle. It is a laminated or tempered glass made with two glass sheets and a polyvinyl butyral (PB) layer to withstand impact and heat without shattering. An automotive glass provides a clear and undistorted view during extreme conditions like rain, fog, sun and dust. It also offers excellent aerodynamic properties, water resistance, and protection against ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Market Trends:

The India automotive market is primarily being propelled by the introduction of advanced and affordable product variants. Additionally, leading manufacturers are introducing colored coatings, protection against glare and smash-and-dash burglary, and acoustic comfort to passengers, which is contributing to the market growth in the country. The inflating sales of passenger cars and reduction of import dependency are further influencing the market growth positively. Moreover, improving socio-economic conditions, along with growing working population is creating a positive outlook for the market in India.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Glass Type:

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

IR PVB

Metal Coated Glass

Tinted Glass

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Buses

Others

Breakup by Application:

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Rear Quarter Glass

Sideview Mirror

Rearview Mirror

Others

Breakup by End User:

OEMs

Aftermarket Suppliers

Breakup by Technology:

Active Smart Glass Suspended Particle Glass Electrochromic Glass Liquid Crystal Glass

Passive Glass Thermochromic Photochromic



Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

