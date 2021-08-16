India Rechargeable Battery Market Share 2021: Industry Demand, Size Leading Players Updates, and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Rechargeable Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the India rechargeable battery market size is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast 2020-2025. A rechargeable battery is an electrochemical device containing active materials that can be regenerated by charging. Also known as a secondary cell, accumulator or storage battery, these batteries convert chemical energy into electrical energy. Over the years, the demand for rechargeable batteries has grown substantially in India with the rising adoption of portable devices like laptops, smartphones and MP3 players.

Market Trends:

The India rechargeable battery market is primarily driven by the growing environmental consciousness among the masses. Rechargeable batteries are an ecological and sustainable replacement of non-rechargeable batteries that provide enhanced durability and long-term cost benefits. Besides this, these batteries are also extensively used in the automotive industry to extend the range of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country. Moreover, several technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to introduce innovative rechargeable battery technology that double the power output compared to conventional batteries. These factors are anticipated to provide a positive outlook to the market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead-Acid Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

NiMH Batteries

NiCd Batteries

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

150 – 1000 mAh

1300 – 2700 mAh

3000 – 4000 mAh

4000 – 6000 mAh

6000 – 10000 mAh

More than 10000 mAh

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Power Stations

Automotive

Defence

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

