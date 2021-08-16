Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Doosan Heavy Industries, Acciona

“

The report titled Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Desalination Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Desalination Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Desalination Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Desalination Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Desalination Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Desalination Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Desalination Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Desalination Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Desalination Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Desalination Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Desalination Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, Doosan Heavy Industries, Acciona, Genesis Water Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Degremont Sas, IDE Technologies, Veolia, Hyflux, Biwater, Cadagua, Prominent, Forever Pure, Ampac, Blue Water Desalination, Lenntech, Echotec Water Makers, Applied Membranes, Hangzhou Water Treatment, Zhonghe Desalination

Market Segmentation by Product: Portable Emergency Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers

Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants

Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil and Gas)

NATO Cerified Military SWRO Seawater Desalination Watermakers



Market Segmentation by Application: Drinking Water

Agricultural Water

Industrial Water

Other



The Water Desalination Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Desalination Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Desalination Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Desalination Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Desalination Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Desalination Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Desalination Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Desalination Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Water Desalination Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Water Desalination Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Emergency Seawater Desalination Watermakers

1.2.2 Marine Fresh Seawater Desalination Watermakers

1.2.3 Land-based Seawater Desalination Plants

1.2.4 Offshore Seawater Desalination Watermakers (Oil and Gas)

1.2.5 NATO Cerified Military SWRO Seawater Desalination Watermakers

1.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Water Desalination Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Water Desalination Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Water Desalination Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Water Desalination Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Water Desalination Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Desalination Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Water Desalination Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Water Desalination Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Desalination Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Water Desalination Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Water Desalination Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Water Desalination Equipment by Application

4.1 Water Desalination Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Drinking Water

4.1.2 Agricultural Water

4.1.3 Industrial Water

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Water Desalination Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Water Desalination Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Water Desalination Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Water Desalination Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Desalination Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Desalination Equipment Business

10.1 SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions

10.1.1 SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions Corporation Information

10.1.2 SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions Recent Development

10.2 Doosan Heavy Industries

10.2.1 Doosan Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Doosan Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Doosan Heavy Industries Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Doosan Heavy Industries Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Doosan Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.3 Acciona

10.3.1 Acciona Corporation Information

10.3.2 Acciona Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Acciona Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Acciona Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Acciona Recent Development

10.4 Genesis Water Technologies

10.4.1 Genesis Water Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 Genesis Water Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Genesis Water Technologies Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Genesis Water Technologies Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Genesis Water Technologies Recent Development

10.5 Koch Membrane Systems

10.5.1 Koch Membrane Systems Corporation Information

10.5.2 Koch Membrane Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Koch Membrane Systems Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Koch Membrane Systems Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Koch Membrane Systems Recent Development

10.6 Degremont Sas

10.6.1 Degremont Sas Corporation Information

10.6.2 Degremont Sas Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Degremont Sas Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Degremont Sas Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Degremont Sas Recent Development

10.7 IDE Technologies

10.7.1 IDE Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 IDE Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 IDE Technologies Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 IDE Technologies Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 IDE Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Veolia

10.8.1 Veolia Corporation Information

10.8.2 Veolia Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Veolia Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Veolia Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Veolia Recent Development

10.9 Hyflux

10.9.1 Hyflux Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hyflux Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hyflux Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hyflux Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Hyflux Recent Development

10.10 Biwater

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Water Desalination Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Biwater Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Biwater Recent Development

10.11 Cadagua

10.11.1 Cadagua Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cadagua Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Cadagua Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Cadagua Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Cadagua Recent Development

10.12 Prominent

10.12.1 Prominent Corporation Information

10.12.2 Prominent Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Prominent Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Prominent Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Prominent Recent Development

10.13 Forever Pure

10.13.1 Forever Pure Corporation Information

10.13.2 Forever Pure Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Forever Pure Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Forever Pure Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Forever Pure Recent Development

10.14 Ampac

10.14.1 Ampac Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ampac Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ampac Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ampac Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Ampac Recent Development

10.15 Blue Water Desalination

10.15.1 Blue Water Desalination Corporation Information

10.15.2 Blue Water Desalination Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Blue Water Desalination Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Blue Water Desalination Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Blue Water Desalination Recent Development

10.16 Lenntech

10.16.1 Lenntech Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lenntech Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Lenntech Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Lenntech Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Lenntech Recent Development

10.17 Echotec Water Makers

10.17.1 Echotec Water Makers Corporation Information

10.17.2 Echotec Water Makers Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Echotec Water Makers Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Echotec Water Makers Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Echotec Water Makers Recent Development

10.18 Applied Membranes

10.18.1 Applied Membranes Corporation Information

10.18.2 Applied Membranes Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Applied Membranes Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Applied Membranes Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 Applied Membranes Recent Development

10.19 Hangzhou Water Treatment

10.19.1 Hangzhou Water Treatment Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hangzhou Water Treatment Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Hangzhou Water Treatment Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Hangzhou Water Treatment Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.19.5 Hangzhou Water Treatment Recent Development

10.20 Zhonghe Desalination

10.20.1 Zhonghe Desalination Corporation Information

10.20.2 Zhonghe Desalination Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Zhonghe Desalination Water Desalination Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Zhonghe Desalination Water Desalination Equipment Products Offered

10.20.5 Zhonghe Desalination Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Water Desalination Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Water Desalination Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Water Desalination Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Water Desalination Equipment Distributors

12.3 Water Desalination Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

