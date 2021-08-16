Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis up to 2027 | AISIN, GM, Volkswagen

“

The report titled Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Transmission (AT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Transmission (AT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AISIN, GM, Volkswagen, ZF, Hyundai, Daimler, Jatco, Ford, HONDA, Toyota, FIAT, SHANXI Fast, GEELY, Shengrui

Market Segmentation by Product: 4 HP

5 HP

6 HP

7 HP

8 HP

9 HP

10 HP



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



The Automatic Transmission (AT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Transmission (AT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Transmission (AT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Transmission (AT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Product Overview

1.2 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 4 HP

1.2.2 5 HP

1.2.3 6 HP

1.2.4 7 HP

1.2.5 8 HP

1.2.6 9 HP

1.2.7 10 HP

1.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic Transmission (AT) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automatic Transmission (AT) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic Transmission (AT) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automatic Transmission (AT) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Transmission (AT) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic Transmission (AT) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automatic Transmission (AT) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) by Application

4.1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

4.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automatic Transmission (AT) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) by Country

5.1 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) by Country

6.1 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) by Country

8.1 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Transmission (AT) Business

10.1 AISIN

10.1.1 AISIN Corporation Information

10.1.2 AISIN Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AISIN Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AISIN Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.1.5 AISIN Recent Development

10.2 GM

10.2.1 GM Corporation Information

10.2.2 GM Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GM Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GM Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.2.5 GM Recent Development

10.3 Volkswagen

10.3.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

10.3.2 Volkswagen Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Volkswagen Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Volkswagen Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.3.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

10.4 ZF

10.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.4.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ZF Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ZF Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.4.5 ZF Recent Development

10.5 Hyundai

10.5.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hyundai Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hyundai Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hyundai Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.5.5 Hyundai Recent Development

10.6 Daimler

10.6.1 Daimler Corporation Information

10.6.2 Daimler Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Daimler Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Daimler Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.6.5 Daimler Recent Development

10.7 Jatco

10.7.1 Jatco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jatco Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jatco Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jatco Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.7.5 Jatco Recent Development

10.8 Ford

10.8.1 Ford Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ford Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ford Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ford Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.8.5 Ford Recent Development

10.9 HONDA

10.9.1 HONDA Corporation Information

10.9.2 HONDA Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 HONDA Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 HONDA Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.9.5 HONDA Recent Development

10.10 Toyota

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automatic Transmission (AT) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toyota Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.11 FIAT

10.11.1 FIAT Corporation Information

10.11.2 FIAT Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 FIAT Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 FIAT Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.11.5 FIAT Recent Development

10.12 SHANXI Fast

10.12.1 SHANXI Fast Corporation Information

10.12.2 SHANXI Fast Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 SHANXI Fast Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 SHANXI Fast Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.12.5 SHANXI Fast Recent Development

10.13 GEELY

10.13.1 GEELY Corporation Information

10.13.2 GEELY Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 GEELY Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 GEELY Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.13.5 GEELY Recent Development

10.14 Shengrui

10.14.1 Shengrui Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shengrui Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shengrui Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Shengrui Automatic Transmission (AT) Products Offered

10.14.5 Shengrui Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automatic Transmission (AT) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automatic Transmission (AT) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automatic Transmission (AT) Distributors

12.3 Automatic Transmission (AT) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”

