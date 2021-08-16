Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2027 | Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth

“

The report titled Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hosiery (Women and Men) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3260018/global-hosiery-women-and-men-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hosiery (Women and Men) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trerè Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya, Qingyi

Market Segmentation by Product: Ship Socks

Short Socks

Stockings

Tights

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Adult Men

Adult Women

Children



The Hosiery (Women and Men) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hosiery (Women and Men) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3260018/global-hosiery-women-and-men-market

Table of Contents:

1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Overview

1.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Overview

1.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ship Socks

1.2.2 Short Socks

1.2.3 Stockings

1.2.4 Tights

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hosiery (Women and Men) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hosiery (Women and Men) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hosiery (Women and Men) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hosiery (Women and Men) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) by Application

4.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adult Men

4.1.2 Adult Women

4.1.3 Children

4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) by Country

5.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) by Country

6.1 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) by Country

8.1 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hosiery (Women and Men) Business

10.1 Gildan

10.1.1 Gildan Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gildan Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Gildan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Gildan Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.1.5 Gildan Recent Development

10.2 Hanesbrands

10.2.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hanesbrands Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Hanesbrands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Hanesbrands Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.2.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

10.3 Kayser-Roth

10.3.1 Kayser-Roth Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kayser-Roth Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kayser-Roth Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kayser-Roth Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.3.5 Kayser-Roth Recent Development

10.4 LVMH

10.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information

10.4.2 LVMH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LVMH Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LVMH Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.4.5 LVMH Recent Development

10.5 Golden Lady

10.5.1 Golden Lady Corporation Information

10.5.2 Golden Lady Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Golden Lady Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Golden Lady Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.5.5 Golden Lady Recent Development

10.6 Iconix Brand Group, Inc

10.6.1 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Corporation Information

10.6.2 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.6.5 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Recent Development

10.7 L Brands

10.7.1 L Brands Corporation Information

10.7.2 L Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 L Brands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 L Brands Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.7.5 L Brands Recent Development

10.8 Wolford

10.8.1 Wolford Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wolford Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Wolford Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Wolford Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.8.5 Wolford Recent Development

10.9 Donna Karan

10.9.1 Donna Karan Corporation Information

10.9.2 Donna Karan Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Donna Karan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Donna Karan Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.9.5 Donna Karan Recent Development

10.10 CSP International SpA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CSP International SpA Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CSP International SpA Recent Development

10.11 Trerè Innovation

10.11.1 Trerè Innovation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Trerè Innovation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Trerè Innovation Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Trerè Innovation Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.11.5 Trerè Innovation Recent Development

10.12 Sculptz, Inc.

10.12.1 Sculptz, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sculptz, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sculptz, Inc. Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sculptz, Inc. Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.12.5 Sculptz, Inc. Recent Development

10.13 Langsha Group

10.13.1 Langsha Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Langsha Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Langsha Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Langsha Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.13.5 Langsha Group Recent Development

10.14 Mengna

10.14.1 Mengna Corporation Information

10.14.2 Mengna Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Mengna Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Mengna Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.14.5 Mengna Recent Development

10.15 Fenli

10.15.1 Fenli Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fenli Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Fenli Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Fenli Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.15.5 Fenli Recent Development

10.16 Bonas

10.16.1 Bonas Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bonas Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Bonas Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Bonas Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.16.5 Bonas Recent Development

10.17 Naier

10.17.1 Naier Corporation Information

10.17.2 Naier Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Naier Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Naier Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.17.5 Naier Recent Development

10.18 Jasan Group

10.18.1 Jasan Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jasan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jasan Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jasan Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.18.5 Jasan Group Recent Development

10.19 Danjiya

10.19.1 Danjiya Corporation Information

10.19.2 Danjiya Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Danjiya Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Danjiya Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.19.5 Danjiya Recent Development

10.20 Qingyi

10.20.1 Qingyi Corporation Information

10.20.2 Qingyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Qingyi Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Qingyi Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered

10.20.5 Qingyi Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Distributors

12.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3260018/global-hosiery-women-and-men-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/