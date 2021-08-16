Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2027 | Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth

“
The report titled Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hosiery (Women and Men) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hosiery (Women and Men) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trerè Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya, Qingyi
Market Segmentation by Product: Ship Socks
Short Socks
Stockings
Tights
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Adult Men
Adult Women
Children
The Hosiery (Women and Men) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hosiery (Women and Men) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hosiery (Women and Men) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Overview
1.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Overview
1.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ship Socks
1.2.2 Short Socks
1.2.3 Stockings
1.2.4 Tights
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Hosiery (Women and Men) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hosiery (Women and Men) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hosiery (Women and Men) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hosiery (Women and Men) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) by Application
4.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Adult Men
4.1.2 Adult Women
4.1.3 Children
4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) by Country
5.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) by Country
6.1 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) by Country
8.1 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hosiery (Women and Men) Business
10.1 Gildan
10.1.1 Gildan Corporation Information
10.1.2 Gildan Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Gildan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Gildan Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.1.5 Gildan Recent Development
10.2 Hanesbrands
10.2.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hanesbrands Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Hanesbrands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Hanesbrands Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.2.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development
10.3 Kayser-Roth
10.3.1 Kayser-Roth Corporation Information
10.3.2 Kayser-Roth Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Kayser-Roth Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Kayser-Roth Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.3.5 Kayser-Roth Recent Development
10.4 LVMH
10.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information
10.4.2 LVMH Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 LVMH Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 LVMH Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.4.5 LVMH Recent Development
10.5 Golden Lady
10.5.1 Golden Lady Corporation Information
10.5.2 Golden Lady Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Golden Lady Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Golden Lady Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.5.5 Golden Lady Recent Development
10.6 Iconix Brand Group, Inc
10.6.1 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Corporation Information
10.6.2 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.6.5 Iconix Brand Group, Inc Recent Development
10.7 L Brands
10.7.1 L Brands Corporation Information
10.7.2 L Brands Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 L Brands Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 L Brands Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.7.5 L Brands Recent Development
10.8 Wolford
10.8.1 Wolford Corporation Information
10.8.2 Wolford Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Wolford Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Wolford Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.8.5 Wolford Recent Development
10.9 Donna Karan
10.9.1 Donna Karan Corporation Information
10.9.2 Donna Karan Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Donna Karan Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Donna Karan Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.9.5 Donna Karan Recent Development
10.10 CSP International SpA
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 CSP International SpA Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 CSP International SpA Recent Development
10.11 Trerè Innovation
10.11.1 Trerè Innovation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Trerè Innovation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Trerè Innovation Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Trerè Innovation Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.11.5 Trerè Innovation Recent Development
10.12 Sculptz, Inc.
10.12.1 Sculptz, Inc. Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sculptz, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Sculptz, Inc. Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Sculptz, Inc. Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.12.5 Sculptz, Inc. Recent Development
10.13 Langsha Group
10.13.1 Langsha Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Langsha Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Langsha Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Langsha Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.13.5 Langsha Group Recent Development
10.14 Mengna
10.14.1 Mengna Corporation Information
10.14.2 Mengna Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Mengna Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Mengna Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.14.5 Mengna Recent Development
10.15 Fenli
10.15.1 Fenli Corporation Information
10.15.2 Fenli Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Fenli Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Fenli Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.15.5 Fenli Recent Development
10.16 Bonas
10.16.1 Bonas Corporation Information
10.16.2 Bonas Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Bonas Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Bonas Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.16.5 Bonas Recent Development
10.17 Naier
10.17.1 Naier Corporation Information
10.17.2 Naier Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Naier Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Naier Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.17.5 Naier Recent Development
10.18 Jasan Group
10.18.1 Jasan Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 Jasan Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Jasan Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Jasan Group Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.18.5 Jasan Group Recent Development
10.19 Danjiya
10.19.1 Danjiya Corporation Information
10.19.2 Danjiya Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Danjiya Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Danjiya Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.19.5 Danjiya Recent Development
10.20 Qingyi
10.20.1 Qingyi Corporation Information
10.20.2 Qingyi Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Qingyi Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Qingyi Hosiery (Women and Men) Products Offered
10.20.5 Qingyi Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Distributors
12.3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
