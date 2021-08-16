Digital Logistics Consulting Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Emerging Players DB Schenker, SNCF Logistics, DHL Supply Chain

The latest launched report on Global Digital Logistics Consulting Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Digital Logistics Consulting. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Americold Logistics, LLC, DB Schenker, SNCF Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain, Ceva Holdings LLC, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, FedEx Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., LTD Management, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Kuehne + Nagel Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc. & Penske Logistics.

Government intervention and trade flows between regions and territories are influencing the Digital Logistics Consulting industry. The study focuses on regulatory policies, changing dynamics, technologies to define research objectives and scope of Digital Logistics Consulting Market. New market participants, Logistics, Freight forwarders, Courier / Parcel companies connected in Supply chain of Digital Logistics Consulting market are utilized for sourcing; Merger & Acquisition activities are expected to change the market environment in the industry.

Scope of Digital Logistics Consulting Market is segmented by:

By Product Types: , Operation process, Customer services, Organization structure & IT system circumstance

By Application/ End-user: Pharmaceutical Logistics, FMCG Logistics, Oil & Gas Logistics, Chemical Logistics, Defense Logistics, Disaster Relief Logistics & Spare Parts Logistics

List of Companies Profiled**: Americold Logistics, LLC, DB Schenker, SNCF Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain, Ceva Holdings LLC, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, FedEx Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., LTD Management, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Kuehne + Nagel Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc. & Penske Logistics

**Note: Actual research coverage of Digital Logistics Consulting Industry includes more number of players, however in standard version only limited players are profiled.

Furthermore, the years considered in the Digital Logistics Consulting Market study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

What to expect from Global Digital Logistics Consulting Market report:

– Focused Study on “Niche” Strategy and Market Development & penetration Scenario

– Analysis of M&As, JVs & Local Partners in Digital Logistics Consulting Industry in developed & emerging economies

– Top 10 Global Digital Logistics Consulting Companies by Market Share: Leaders and Laggards in (2019-2021E)

– Gain Strategic Insights about Digital Logistics Consulting competitor information to formulate R&D moves

– Identify emerging players and effective business strategies to outpace Digital Logistics Consulting Market Competition

– Track important and diverse service offering carried by Industry players

and many more ……….

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: Executive Summary

PART 02: Scope of the Report

– Market definition

– Market Segmentation

PART 03: Global Digital Logistics Consulting Market Landscape

– Market Entropy

– Market Characteristics

– Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

– Regulatory Issues & Government Policies & Initiatives

PART 04: Global Digital Logistics Consulting Market Size & Estimates

– Historical Market size by Type, Application (2016-2020)

– Forecasted Market size by Type, Application (2021-2026)

PART 05: Regional Landscape

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– EMEA (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, BeNeLux, Russia, Nordics, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of EMEA)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC Countries)

– LATAM (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of LATAM)

PART 06: Customer Landscape

PART 07: Decision Framework

PART 08: Research Methodology

