United States Electronic Toll Collection Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Electronic Toll Collection Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States electronic toll collection market is currently witnessing moderate growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Electronic toll collection (ETC) refers to a wireless system that enables electronic payment at toll plazas. It employs various technologies, such as automatic vehicle classification (AVC), automatic vehicle identification (AVI), global positioning system (GPS), radio-frequency identification (RFID), and violation enforcement system (VES), to recognize registered vehicles. An ETC system offers numerous benefits, including reduced travel time, minimized congestion, and facilitation of contactless payments.

Market Trends:

The United States ETC market is majorly being driven toward growth by a significant presence of on-road vehicles and a developed logistics and transportation infrastructure. Additionally, ETC aids in tracking stolen vehicles, managing over-speeding vehicles and effectively controlling environmental pollution levels and accidents, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the advent of advanced technologies and increasing investments in the development of smart transportation systems, are further catalyzing the market growth in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

RFID

DSRC

Others

Breakup by System:

Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

Other Toll Collection Systems

Breakup by Subsystem:

Automated Vehicle Identification

Automated Vehicle Classification

Violation Enforcement System

Transaction Processing

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Back Office and Other Services

Breakup by Toll Charging:

Distance Based

Point Based

Time Based

Perimeter Based

Breakup by Application:

Highways

Urban Areas

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

