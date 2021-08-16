Global Anaphylaxis Market Insights, Symptoms and Market Report by DelveInsight

The Anaphylaxis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Anaphylaxis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Anaphylaxis market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Anaphylaxis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Anaphylaxis Overview

Anaphylaxis is an acute, potentially life-threatening, generalized, or systemic allergic reaction that is mediated by the degranulation of mast cells and basophils. Anaphylaxis is the result of the immune system, overreacting to a trigger. Common anaphylaxis triggers include foods (like nuts, milk, fish, shellfish, eggs and some fruits), medicines (some antibiotics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin), insect stings (particularly wasp and bee stings), general anaesthetic, contrast agents (like dyes used in some medical tests to help certain areas of the body show up better on scans), latex and others. In some cases, there is no obvious trigger. This is known as idiopathic anaphylaxis.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

List of Anaphylaxis key players of the report

Pfizer

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

And many others

Anaphylaxis Symptoms

The symptoms include feeling lightheaded or faint, breathing difficulties – such as fast, shallow breathing, wheezing, fast heartbeat, clammy skin, confusion and anxiety, collapsing or losing consciousness. There may also be other allergy symptoms, including an itchy, raised rash (hives), feeling or being sick, swelling (angioedema) or stomach pain.

Anaphylaxis Diagnosis

The differential diagnosis for anaphylaxis includes respiratory difficulty or circulatory collapse, including vasovagal reactions, globus hystericus, status asthmaticus, foreign body aspiration, pulmonary embolism, epiglottitis, myocardial infarction, carcinoid syndrome, hereditary angioedema, pheochromocytoma and other. Upper airway obstruction, bronchospasm, abdominal cramps, pruritus, urticaria and angioedema are absent in vasovagal reactions. Pallor, syncope, diaphoresis and nausea usually indicate a vaso-vagal reaction but may occur in either condition.

Anaphylaxis Market Report

During an anaphylactic attack, the patient might receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in case the heart stops beating. Medications including epinephrine (adrenaline) to reduce the body’s allergic response; oxygen, to help breathe; intravenous antihistamines and cortisone to reduce inflammation of air passages and improve breathing and beta-agonist (such as albuterol) to relieve breathing symptoms are prescribed.

Anaphylaxis Market Insights

Anaphylaxis is variable and unpredictable. It may be mild and resolve spontaneously due to endogenous production of compensatory mediators or it may be severe and progress within minutes to respiratory or cardiovascular compromise and death. The treatment for anaphylaxis majorly includes the use of epinephrine to prevent the possible progression to life-threatening manifestations. When the patient is admitted at the hospital, they might receive glucocorticoid and antihistamines intravenously. These medications help to reduce inflammation in the air passages, improving your ability to breathe. They may also be given beta-agonists such as albuterol to make breathing easier and may also receive supplemental oxygen to help the body get the oxygen it needs.

Anaphylaxis Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Anaphylaxis report encloses the detailed analysis of Anaphylaxis marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Anaphylaxis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Anaphylaxis Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Anaphylaxis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Anaphylaxis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Anaphylaxis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Anaphylaxis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Anaphylaxis market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Anaphylaxis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Anaphylaxis Anaphylaxis: Market Overview at a Glance Anaphylaxis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Anaphylaxis Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Anaphylaxis Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Anaphylaxis: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Anaphylaxis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Anaphylaxis Market Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Anaphylaxis market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Anaphylaxis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Anaphylaxis. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Anaphylaxis market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Anaphylaxis

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

