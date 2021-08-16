North America Dog Food Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Dog Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America dog food market reached a value of US$ 20.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America dog food market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Dog food refers to specialty feed formulated for dogs. It includes various energy-rich food products sourced from animal fats and plant-based ingredients, such as cereal, peas, barley, fish, oil, and grain. This composition comprises minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, water, and fats that are essential to meet daily nutritional requirements. The consumption of dog food helps to improve digestion, prevent infections, maintain a healthy coat, and boost the overall health of the animal. It is commercially available in various forms, such as snacks, gravies, treats, liquid supplements, and kibbles.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The emerging trend of pet humanization represents the key factor fueling the North America dog food market growth. Owners are focusing on pet health, nutrition, and overall wellness, on account of which manufacturers are producing high-quality dog food with natural ingredients. Additionally, increasing product customization depending on the age, specific need, and breed of the pet is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, rising concerns regarding the prevalence of obesity and other metabolic disorders in pets have led several organizations to implement new diet food regulations for pets, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Dog Food

Dog Treats

Wet Dog Food

Breakup by Pricing Type:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

