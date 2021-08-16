Asia Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific electronic toll collection market is currently witnessing strong growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Electronic toll collection (ETC) depends on transaction processing, automated vehicle classification, automated vehicle identification, and violation enforcement system to automatically exercise monetary transactions at toll booths. It operates using transponders, sensors, antennas, and wireless communication devices to provide a cashless facility, enhance transaction speed, and increase data quality. It minimizes fuel consumption on toll bridges, controls air pollution, reduce road congestion, and saves travel time.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

In the Asia Pacific region, the upgradations of transportation and logistics infrastructures, along with the growing traffic congestion, are primarily propelling the growth of the ETC market. Moreover, governments of several nations across the region are focusing on the development of smart cities which is positively influencing the demand for ETC systems. Furthermore, ETC systems track the defaulters violating traffic laws, along with maintaining the transparency of toll collection procedures, thereby further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rising installation of advanced solutions, such as Dedicated Short-Range Communications, video analytics, Global Positioning System, Global Navigation Satellite System, etc., with ETC will continue to drive the market growth across the region in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

RFID

DSRC

Others

Breakup by System:

Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

Other Toll Collection Systems

Breakup by Subsystem:

Automated Vehicle Identification

Automated Vehicle Classification

Violation Enforcement System

Transaction Processing

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Back Office and Other Services

Breakup by Toll Charging:

Distance Based

Point Based

Time Based

Perimeter Based

Breakup by Application:

Highways

Urban Areas

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

