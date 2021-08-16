GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Electronic Toll Collection Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC electronic toll collection market is currently witnessing strong growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. An electronic toll collection (ETC) system refers to an automated machine installed at toll plazas to collect the usage fee from vehicles. The integration of high-quality sensors and cameras assures the passing vehicle is registered. The automatic payment from the linked customer account does not require the vehicle to stop at the toll booth. The system enables efficient vehicle tracking, enhanced cash handling, fuel-efficiency and payment flexibility, subsequently reducing traffic congestion and eliminating the need for human intervention.

Market Trends:

In the GCC region, the rising consumer expenditure capacities and population explosion have resulted in the increased application of automobiles. This, in turn, has escalated the need for efficient traffic management solutions. Moreover, numerous technological advancements such as the integration of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and Global Positioning System (GPS) technologies with ETC systems for immediate identification of registered vehicles and real-time monitoring is acting as the growth-inducing factor. Besides this, governments of several GCC countries are promoting the installation of ETC systems to manage over-speeding vehicles, regulate traffic jams, and increase transparency in the toll collection process. Other factors, including the growing trend of smart transportation systems, increasing automation across the automotive sector, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to create a positive outlook for the GCC market for electronic toll collection in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

RFID

DSRC

Others

Breakup by System:

Transponder – or Tag-Based Toll Collection Systems

Other Toll Collection Systems

Breakup by Subsystem:

Automated Vehicle Identification

Automated Vehicle Classification

Violation Enforcement System

Transaction Processing

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Back Office and Other Services

Breakup by Toll Charging:

Distance Based

Point Based

Time Based

Perimeter Based

Breakup by Application:

Highways

Urban Areas

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

