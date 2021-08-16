China Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the China neodymium iron boron magnet market reached a volume of 96,461 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China NdFeB magnet market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) magnets are a type of rare-earth magnet composed of an alloy of neodymium, iron, and boron. They exhibit high energy mass product, strong magnetic field, and low curie temperature. These characteristics allow for significant product miniaturization, strong adhesive force, reduced manufacturing costs, and improved product performance. NdFeB magnets are commercially available in different sizes and shapes for varied applications, such as electric motors, loudspeakers, magnetic separation, anti-corrosive coatings, sensors, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Market Trends:

The China NdFeB magnets market is majorly being driven by the abundant availability of raw materials and the rising establishment of manufacturing plants in the country. This is also supported by several initiatives undertaken by the Government of the People’s Republic of China to promote the use of green technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Additionally, consistent investments in research and development (R&D) activities and rapid modernization in the production techniques are creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Automobile

Electronics

Power Generators

Medical Industry

Wind Power

Others

Breakup by Domestic Consumption and Exports:

Domestic Consumption

Exports

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

