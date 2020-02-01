Europe Set-top Box Market 2020-2025: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Set-Top Box Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe set-top box market is currently witnessing steady growth. On account of these factors, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2020-2025. A set-top box (STB) refers to a device that helps to convert analog and digital signals into visuals by connecting a television (TV) to an external signal source. It aids in receiving unencrypted subscribed channels via an addressable system and then viewing them as encrypted channels. A set-top box enhances sound quality, stores video, and provides HD pictures. It also supports home networking, internet protocol telephonic services, video conferencing, video-on-demand, etc. As a result, set-up box receives digital television broadcasts from satellite, cable, and over-the-air (OTA) transmitters in different parts of Europe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Recent advancements in digital broadcasting technologies, the increasing adoption of internet and broadband services, and the growing demand for on-demand video services and HD channels, are some of the factors primarily driving the Europe set-top box market. Furthermore, the rising demand for next-generation STBs is also augmenting market growth as these devices allow multi-room TV networks and portable media player sharing. Additionally, key manufacturers are offering hybrid boxes with IP-based Over-The-Top (OTT) services, which is further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the expanding media and entertainment (M&E) industry, on account of the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in lockdowns across several European countries, is expected to positively influence the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Cable STB

Satellite STB

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB

Internet Protocol (IP) STB

Over-The-Top (OTT) STB

Breakup by Resolution:

HD (High Definition)

SD (Standard Definition)

UHD (Ultra-High Definition)

Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Pay TV

Free-to-Air

Breakup by Distribution:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

