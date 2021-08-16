UAE Lighting Market to be Driven by UAE LED Lighting Market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘UAE Lighting Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the UAE lighting market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, end-use, and distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 626 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 15%

The implementation of several favourable government measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions is driving up demand for energy-efficient lighting in the region. The UAE government has started an initiative to replace incandescent street lighting with LED lights. Dubai’s transport administration has also planned to replace all obsolete high-intensity discharge bulbs with modern LEDs, while Abu Dhabi is taking similar steps. As a result, demand for lighting is rising, moving the market forward. To minimise carbon emissions and make the country the world’s most sustainable country, the government is expanding the availability of various energy-efficient lighting options.

Furthermore, the UAE Ecological Footprint Initiative has implemented the UAE Energy Efficiency Lighting Standard, which considers electrical efficiency, hazardous chemical limits, safe disposal, electrical safety, and functionality in order to prevent low-quality indoor bulbs from entering the country. This is helping the sector thrive by increasing the supply of high-efficiency lighting, such as CFLs, LEDs, and halogens. Furthermore, the increasing use of LED lights in a variety of public spaces is boosting the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The employment of an artificial source of illumination that is visible to the naked eye is referred to as lighting. For practical and aesthetic purposes, it is used as a key element in interior design and architecture. It entails the utilisation of both natural and artificial sources of illumination, such as lamps.

The major lighting types of lighting are:

LEDs

CFLs

Halogens

Incandescent

Others

Based on end uses, the market is divided into:

General

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its distribution channels into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

Market Trends

Due to low import traffic, rising disposable income, favourable tax policies, and low fuel prices, the UAE’s automotive business is booming. As a result, the growing use of lighting in the automobile industry is fueling market expansion. LED lighting is utilised in the back and front areas of medium-range cars for aesthetic and utility, as well as in premium cars. Furthermore, LED lighting is being more widely used in interior lighting applications to provide passenger ergonomic safety, ambiance, and low maintenance. Furthermore, the market is expected to be fueled by the development of adaptive driving beaming headlights that use LED lighting and are controlled by sensor technologies to improve road safety.

Lighting’s applications are expanding beyond illumination, and the lighting business is revolutionising as a result of technological breakthroughs and inventions. Light fidelity (Li-Fi) is a wireless technology that transmits data using light waves and can be used to provide a safe and fast internet connection in places like public and government offices, as well as financial institutions. Furthermore, human-centric lighting is being developed to boost physical and emotional well-being. By customising light settings for one’s vision, these lightings can help to reduce fatigue and errors. They also contribute to a more welcoming and inclusive workplace. During the forecast period, this is expected to boost the lighting industry’s growth.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Signify Holding B.V., OSRAM GmbH, Universal Lighting Industries (FZC), JAF Lights & Electricals and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

