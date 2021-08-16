Heat Pumps Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Daikin, Mitsubishi, Atlantic

“
The report titled Global Heat Pumps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heat Pumps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Pumps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Pumps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Pumps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Pumps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Daikin, Mitsubishi, Atlantic, NIBE Industrier, Hitachi, Bosch, Panasonic, Aermec, STIEBEL ELTRON, CIAT, Fujitsu, Vaillant, Danfoss Group, Carrier, Rheem, Johnson Controls, Calorex, Kensa, Maritime Geothermal, Thermia, ClimateMaster, Bryant, Midea, GREE Electric, Sirac, Anywhere, Fuerda, Tongyi Electrical, AMITIME, Zhengxu
Market Segmentation by Product: Air to Water Monobloc
Air to Water Cylinder
Ground/Water to Water
Air to Water Split
Exhaust Air
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Heat Pumps
Industrial Heat Pumps
Commercial Heat Pumps
The Heat Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Heat Pumps market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Pumps industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Heat Pumps market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Pumps market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Pumps market?
Table of Contents:
1 Heat Pumps Market Overview
1.1 Heat Pumps Product Overview
1.2 Heat Pumps Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Air to Water Monobloc
1.2.2 Air to Water Cylinder
1.2.3 Ground/Water to Water
1.2.4 Air to Water Split
1.2.5 Exhaust Air
1.3 Global Heat Pumps Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Heat Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Heat Pumps Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Heat Pumps Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Heat Pumps Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Heat Pumps Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heat Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Heat Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Heat Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heat Pumps as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heat Pumps Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Heat Pumps Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Heat Pumps Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Heat Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Heat Pumps Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Heat Pumps by Application
4.1 Heat Pumps Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential Heat Pumps
4.1.2 Industrial Heat Pumps
4.1.3 Commercial Heat Pumps
4.2 Global Heat Pumps Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Heat Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Heat Pumps by Country
5.1 North America Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Heat Pumps by Country
6.1 Europe Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Heat Pumps by Country
8.1 Latin America Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Pumps Business
10.1 Daikin
10.1.1 Daikin Corporation Information
10.1.2 Daikin Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Daikin Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Daikin Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.1.5 Daikin Recent Development
10.2 Mitsubishi
10.2.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
10.2.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Mitsubishi Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Mitsubishi Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.2.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
10.3 Atlantic
10.3.1 Atlantic Corporation Information
10.3.2 Atlantic Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Atlantic Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Atlantic Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.3.5 Atlantic Recent Development
10.4 NIBE Industrier
10.4.1 NIBE Industrier Corporation Information
10.4.2 NIBE Industrier Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 NIBE Industrier Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 NIBE Industrier Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.4.5 NIBE Industrier Recent Development
10.5 Hitachi
10.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.5.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Hitachi Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Hitachi Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.6 Bosch
10.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information
10.6.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Bosch Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Bosch Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.6.5 Bosch Recent Development
10.7 Panasonic
10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Panasonic Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Panasonic Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.8 Aermec
10.8.1 Aermec Corporation Information
10.8.2 Aermec Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Aermec Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Aermec Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.8.5 Aermec Recent Development
10.9 STIEBEL ELTRON
10.9.1 STIEBEL ELTRON Corporation Information
10.9.2 STIEBEL ELTRON Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 STIEBEL ELTRON Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 STIEBEL ELTRON Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.9.5 STIEBEL ELTRON Recent Development
10.10 CIAT
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 CIAT Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 CIAT Recent Development
10.11 Fujitsu
10.11.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
10.11.2 Fujitsu Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Fujitsu Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Fujitsu Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.11.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
10.12 Vaillant
10.12.1 Vaillant Corporation Information
10.12.2 Vaillant Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Vaillant Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Vaillant Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.12.5 Vaillant Recent Development
10.13 Danfoss Group
10.13.1 Danfoss Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Danfoss Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Danfoss Group Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Danfoss Group Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.13.5 Danfoss Group Recent Development
10.14 Carrier
10.14.1 Carrier Corporation Information
10.14.2 Carrier Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Carrier Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Carrier Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.14.5 Carrier Recent Development
10.15 Rheem
10.15.1 Rheem Corporation Information
10.15.2 Rheem Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Rheem Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Rheem Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.15.5 Rheem Recent Development
10.16 Johnson Controls
10.16.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
10.16.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Johnson Controls Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Johnson Controls Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.16.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
10.17 Calorex
10.17.1 Calorex Corporation Information
10.17.2 Calorex Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Calorex Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Calorex Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.17.5 Calorex Recent Development
10.18 Kensa
10.18.1 Kensa Corporation Information
10.18.2 Kensa Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Kensa Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Kensa Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.18.5 Kensa Recent Development
10.19 Maritime Geothermal
10.19.1 Maritime Geothermal Corporation Information
10.19.2 Maritime Geothermal Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Maritime Geothermal Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Maritime Geothermal Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.19.5 Maritime Geothermal Recent Development
10.20 Thermia
10.20.1 Thermia Corporation Information
10.20.2 Thermia Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Thermia Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Thermia Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.20.5 Thermia Recent Development
10.21 ClimateMaster
10.21.1 ClimateMaster Corporation Information
10.21.2 ClimateMaster Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 ClimateMaster Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 ClimateMaster Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.21.5 ClimateMaster Recent Development
10.22 Bryant
10.22.1 Bryant Corporation Information
10.22.2 Bryant Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Bryant Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Bryant Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.22.5 Bryant Recent Development
10.23 Midea
10.23.1 Midea Corporation Information
10.23.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Midea Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Midea Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.23.5 Midea Recent Development
10.24 GREE Electric
10.24.1 GREE Electric Corporation Information
10.24.2 GREE Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 GREE Electric Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 GREE Electric Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.24.5 GREE Electric Recent Development
10.25 Sirac
10.25.1 Sirac Corporation Information
10.25.2 Sirac Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Sirac Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Sirac Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.25.5 Sirac Recent Development
10.26 Anywhere
10.26.1 Anywhere Corporation Information
10.26.2 Anywhere Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Anywhere Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Anywhere Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.26.5 Anywhere Recent Development
10.27 Fuerda
10.27.1 Fuerda Corporation Information
10.27.2 Fuerda Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Fuerda Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Fuerda Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.27.5 Fuerda Recent Development
10.28 Tongyi Electrical
10.28.1 Tongyi Electrical Corporation Information
10.28.2 Tongyi Electrical Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Tongyi Electrical Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Tongyi Electrical Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.28.5 Tongyi Electrical Recent Development
10.29 AMITIME
10.29.1 AMITIME Corporation Information
10.29.2 AMITIME Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 AMITIME Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 AMITIME Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.29.5 AMITIME Recent Development
10.30 Zhengxu
10.30.1 Zhengxu Corporation Information
10.30.2 Zhengxu Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Zhengxu Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Zhengxu Heat Pumps Products Offered
10.30.5 Zhengxu Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Heat Pumps Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Heat Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Heat Pumps Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Heat Pumps Distributors
12.3 Heat Pumps Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”