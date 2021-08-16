Heat Pumps Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Daikin, Mitsubishi, Atlantic

“

The report titled Global Heat Pumps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heat Pumps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Pumps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Pumps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Pumps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Pumps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Daikin, Mitsubishi, Atlantic, NIBE Industrier, Hitachi, Bosch, Panasonic, Aermec, STIEBEL ELTRON, CIAT, Fujitsu, Vaillant, Danfoss Group, Carrier, Rheem, Johnson Controls, Calorex, Kensa, Maritime Geothermal, Thermia, ClimateMaster, Bryant, Midea, GREE Electric, Sirac, Anywhere, Fuerda, Tongyi Electrical, AMITIME, Zhengxu

Market Segmentation by Product: Air to Water Monobloc

Air to Water Cylinder

Ground/Water to Water

Air to Water Split

Exhaust Air



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Heat Pumps

Industrial Heat Pumps

Commercial Heat Pumps



The Heat Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heat Pumps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Pumps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heat Pumps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Pumps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Pumps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Heat Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Heat Pumps Product Overview

1.2 Heat Pumps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Air to Water Monobloc

1.2.2 Air to Water Cylinder

1.2.3 Ground/Water to Water

1.2.4 Air to Water Split

1.2.5 Exhaust Air

1.3 Global Heat Pumps Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Heat Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Heat Pumps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Heat Pumps Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Heat Pumps Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Heat Pumps Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heat Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Heat Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heat Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heat Pumps Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heat Pumps as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heat Pumps Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Heat Pumps Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Heat Pumps Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Heat Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Heat Pumps Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Heat Pumps by Application

4.1 Heat Pumps Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Heat Pumps

4.1.2 Industrial Heat Pumps

4.1.3 Commercial Heat Pumps

4.2 Global Heat Pumps Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Heat Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Heat Pumps by Country

5.1 North America Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Heat Pumps by Country

6.1 Europe Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Heat Pumps by Country

8.1 Latin America Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Pumps Business

10.1 Daikin

10.1.1 Daikin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Daikin Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Daikin Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Daikin Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.1.5 Daikin Recent Development

10.2 Mitsubishi

10.2.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mitsubishi Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mitsubishi Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Mitsubishi Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.2.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.3 Atlantic

10.3.1 Atlantic Corporation Information

10.3.2 Atlantic Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Atlantic Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Atlantic Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.3.5 Atlantic Recent Development

10.4 NIBE Industrier

10.4.1 NIBE Industrier Corporation Information

10.4.2 NIBE Industrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 NIBE Industrier Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 NIBE Industrier Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.4.5 NIBE Industrier Recent Development

10.5 Hitachi

10.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hitachi Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hitachi Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.6 Bosch

10.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Bosch Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Bosch Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.6.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Panasonic Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.8 Aermec

10.8.1 Aermec Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aermec Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Aermec Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Aermec Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.8.5 Aermec Recent Development

10.9 STIEBEL ELTRON

10.9.1 STIEBEL ELTRON Corporation Information

10.9.2 STIEBEL ELTRON Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 STIEBEL ELTRON Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 STIEBEL ELTRON Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.9.5 STIEBEL ELTRON Recent Development

10.10 CIAT

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Heat Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CIAT Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CIAT Recent Development

10.11 Fujitsu

10.11.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fujitsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Fujitsu Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Fujitsu Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.11.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.12 Vaillant

10.12.1 Vaillant Corporation Information

10.12.2 Vaillant Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Vaillant Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Vaillant Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.12.5 Vaillant Recent Development

10.13 Danfoss Group

10.13.1 Danfoss Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Danfoss Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Danfoss Group Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Danfoss Group Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.13.5 Danfoss Group Recent Development

10.14 Carrier

10.14.1 Carrier Corporation Information

10.14.2 Carrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Carrier Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Carrier Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.14.5 Carrier Recent Development

10.15 Rheem

10.15.1 Rheem Corporation Information

10.15.2 Rheem Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Rheem Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Rheem Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.15.5 Rheem Recent Development

10.16 Johnson Controls

10.16.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.16.2 Johnson Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Johnson Controls Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Johnson Controls Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.16.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.17 Calorex

10.17.1 Calorex Corporation Information

10.17.2 Calorex Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Calorex Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Calorex Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.17.5 Calorex Recent Development

10.18 Kensa

10.18.1 Kensa Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kensa Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Kensa Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Kensa Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.18.5 Kensa Recent Development

10.19 Maritime Geothermal

10.19.1 Maritime Geothermal Corporation Information

10.19.2 Maritime Geothermal Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Maritime Geothermal Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Maritime Geothermal Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.19.5 Maritime Geothermal Recent Development

10.20 Thermia

10.20.1 Thermia Corporation Information

10.20.2 Thermia Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Thermia Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Thermia Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.20.5 Thermia Recent Development

10.21 ClimateMaster

10.21.1 ClimateMaster Corporation Information

10.21.2 ClimateMaster Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 ClimateMaster Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 ClimateMaster Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.21.5 ClimateMaster Recent Development

10.22 Bryant

10.22.1 Bryant Corporation Information

10.22.2 Bryant Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Bryant Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Bryant Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.22.5 Bryant Recent Development

10.23 Midea

10.23.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.23.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Midea Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Midea Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.23.5 Midea Recent Development

10.24 GREE Electric

10.24.1 GREE Electric Corporation Information

10.24.2 GREE Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 GREE Electric Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 GREE Electric Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.24.5 GREE Electric Recent Development

10.25 Sirac

10.25.1 Sirac Corporation Information

10.25.2 Sirac Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Sirac Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Sirac Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.25.5 Sirac Recent Development

10.26 Anywhere

10.26.1 Anywhere Corporation Information

10.26.2 Anywhere Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Anywhere Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Anywhere Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.26.5 Anywhere Recent Development

10.27 Fuerda

10.27.1 Fuerda Corporation Information

10.27.2 Fuerda Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Fuerda Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Fuerda Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.27.5 Fuerda Recent Development

10.28 Tongyi Electrical

10.28.1 Tongyi Electrical Corporation Information

10.28.2 Tongyi Electrical Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Tongyi Electrical Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Tongyi Electrical Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.28.5 Tongyi Electrical Recent Development

10.29 AMITIME

10.29.1 AMITIME Corporation Information

10.29.2 AMITIME Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 AMITIME Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 AMITIME Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.29.5 AMITIME Recent Development

10.30 Zhengxu

10.30.1 Zhengxu Corporation Information

10.30.2 Zhengxu Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Zhengxu Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Zhengxu Heat Pumps Products Offered

10.30.5 Zhengxu Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Heat Pumps Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Heat Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Heat Pumps Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Heat Pumps Distributors

12.3 Heat Pumps Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

