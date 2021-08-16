Outboard Electric Motors Market Trend, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | Minn Kota, Torqeedo, MotorGuide

“

The global Outboard Electric Motors Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Outboard Electric Motors Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market.

Leading players of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Outboard Electric Motors Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market.

Final Outboard Electric Motors Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Outboard Electric Motors Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Minn Kota, Torqeedo, MotorGuide, CSM Tech, AquaWatt, Haibo, Epropulsion Technology, Suzhou Parsun Power Machine, Elco Motor Yachts, Krautler Elektromaschinen, Aquamot, Ray Electric Outboards

Competitive Analysis:

Global Outboard Electric Motors Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Outboard Electric Motors Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Outboard Electric Motors Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Outboard Electric Motors market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Outboard Electric Motors Market Overview

1.1 Outboard Electric Motors Product Overview

1.2 Outboard Electric Motors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

1.2.2 Outboard Electric Trolling Motor

1.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Outboard Electric Motors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Outboard Electric Motors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Outboard Electric Motors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Outboard Electric Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Outboard Electric Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Outboard Electric Motors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outboard Electric Motors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outboard Electric Motors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outboard Electric Motors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Outboard Electric Motors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Outboard Electric Motors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Outboard Electric Motors by Application

4.1 Outboard Electric Motors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Civil Entertainment

4.1.2 Municipal Application

4.1.3 Commercial Application

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Outboard Electric Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Outboard Electric Motors by Country

5.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Outboard Electric Motors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Outboard Electric Motors by Country

6.1 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors by Country

8.1 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outboard Electric Motors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outboard Electric Motors Business

10.1 Minn Kota

10.1.1 Minn Kota Corporation Information

10.1.2 Minn Kota Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Minn Kota Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Minn Kota Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.1.5 Minn Kota Recent Development

10.2 Torqeedo

10.2.1 Torqeedo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Torqeedo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Torqeedo Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Torqeedo Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.2.5 Torqeedo Recent Development

10.3 MotorGuide

10.3.1 MotorGuide Corporation Information

10.3.2 MotorGuide Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MotorGuide Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 MotorGuide Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.3.5 MotorGuide Recent Development

10.4 CSM Tech

10.4.1 CSM Tech Corporation Information

10.4.2 CSM Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CSM Tech Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CSM Tech Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.4.5 CSM Tech Recent Development

10.5 AquaWatt

10.5.1 AquaWatt Corporation Information

10.5.2 AquaWatt Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AquaWatt Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 AquaWatt Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.5.5 AquaWatt Recent Development

10.6 Haibo

10.6.1 Haibo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Haibo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Haibo Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Haibo Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.6.5 Haibo Recent Development

10.7 Epropulsion Technology

10.7.1 Epropulsion Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Epropulsion Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Epropulsion Technology Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Epropulsion Technology Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.7.5 Epropulsion Technology Recent Development

10.8 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine

10.8.1 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Corporation Information

10.8.2 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.8.5 Suzhou Parsun Power Machine Recent Development

10.9 Elco Motor Yachts

10.9.1 Elco Motor Yachts Corporation Information

10.9.2 Elco Motor Yachts Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Elco Motor Yachts Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Elco Motor Yachts Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.9.5 Elco Motor Yachts Recent Development

10.10 Krautler Elektromaschinen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Outboard Electric Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Krautler Elektromaschinen Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Krautler Elektromaschinen Recent Development

10.11 Aquamot

10.11.1 Aquamot Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aquamot Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Aquamot Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Aquamot Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.11.5 Aquamot Recent Development

10.12 Ray Electric Outboards

10.12.1 Ray Electric Outboards Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ray Electric Outboards Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ray Electric Outboards Outboard Electric Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ray Electric Outboards Outboard Electric Motors Products Offered

10.12.5 Ray Electric Outboards Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Outboard Electric Motors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Outboard Electric Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Outboard Electric Motors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Outboard Electric Motors Distributors

12.3 Outboard Electric Motors Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Outboard Electric Motors Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Outboard Electric Motors Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Outboard Electric Motors Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Outboard Electric Motors Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Outboard Electric Motors Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Outboard Electric Motors Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

