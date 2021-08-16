Service Robot Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson

“
The global Service Robot Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Service Robot Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Service Robot Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Service Robot Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Service Robot Market.
Leading players of the global Service Robot Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Service Robot Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Service Robot Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Service Robot Market.
Final Service Robot Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Service Robot Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:
Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, Gecko Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group, Kongsberg Maritim, Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Kawasaki, REWALK, Sony, Honda, Toyota, SoftBank, Hitachi, ALSOK
Competitive Analysis:
Global Service Robot Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Service Robot Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Scope of the Report:
The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Service Robot Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Service Robot market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.
Table of Contents
1 Service Robot Market Overview
1.1 Service Robot Product Overview
1.2 Service Robot Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Personal Service Robots
1.2.2 Professional Service Robots
1.3 Global Service Robot Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Service Robot Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Service Robot Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Service Robot Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Service Robot Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Service Robot Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Service Robot Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Service Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Service Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Service Robot Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Service Robot Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Service Robot as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Service Robot Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Service Robot Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Service Robot Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Service Robot Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Service Robot Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Service Robot Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Service Robot Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Service Robot by Application
4.1 Service Robot Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household Robots
4.1.2 Education/Entertainment Robots
4.1.3 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots
4.1.4 Medical Robots
4.1.5 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots
4.1.6 Logistic Robots
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Service Robot Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Service Robot Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Service Robot Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Service Robot by Country
5.1 North America Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Service Robot by Country
6.1 Europe Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Service Robot by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Service Robot by Country
8.1 Latin America Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Service Robot by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Service Robot Business
10.1 Intuitive Surgical
10.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information
10.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Service Robot Products Offered
10.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development
10.2 IRobot
10.2.1 IRobot Corporation Information
10.2.2 IRobot Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 IRobot Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 IRobot Service Robot Products Offered
10.2.5 IRobot Recent Development
10.3 Dyson
10.3.1 Dyson Corporation Information
10.3.2 Dyson Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Dyson Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Dyson Service Robot Products Offered
10.3.5 Dyson Recent Development
10.4 Neato Robotics
10.4.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Neato Robotics Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Neato Robotics Service Robot Products Offered
10.4.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development
10.5 Sharp
10.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.5.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sharp Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Sharp Service Robot Products Offered
10.5.5 Sharp Recent Development
10.6 Toshiba
10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
10.6.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Toshiba Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Toshiba Service Robot Products Offered
10.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development
10.7 Panasonic
10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Panasonic Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Panasonic Service Robot Products Offered
10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.8 Gecko Systems
10.8.1 Gecko Systems Corporation Information
10.8.2 Gecko Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Gecko Systems Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Gecko Systems Service Robot Products Offered
10.8.5 Gecko Systems Recent Development
10.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
10.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robot Products Offered
10.9.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Development
10.10 ECA Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Service Robot Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ECA Group Service Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ECA Group Recent Development
10.11 Kongsberg Maritim
10.11.1 Kongsberg Maritim Corporation Information
10.11.2 Kongsberg Maritim Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robot Products Offered
10.11.5 Kongsberg Maritim Recent Development
10.12 Fujitsu Frontech Limited
10.12.1 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Corporation Information
10.12.2 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robot Products Offered
10.12.5 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Recent Development
10.13 Kawasaki
10.13.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kawasaki Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Kawasaki Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Kawasaki Service Robot Products Offered
10.13.5 Kawasaki Recent Development
10.14 REWALK
10.14.1 REWALK Corporation Information
10.14.2 REWALK Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 REWALK Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 REWALK Service Robot Products Offered
10.14.5 REWALK Recent Development
10.15 Sony
10.15.1 Sony Corporation Information
10.15.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Sony Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Sony Service Robot Products Offered
10.15.5 Sony Recent Development
10.16 Honda
10.16.1 Honda Corporation Information
10.16.2 Honda Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Honda Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Honda Service Robot Products Offered
10.16.5 Honda Recent Development
10.17 Toyota
10.17.1 Toyota Corporation Information
10.17.2 Toyota Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Toyota Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Toyota Service Robot Products Offered
10.17.5 Toyota Recent Development
10.18 SoftBank
10.18.1 SoftBank Corporation Information
10.18.2 SoftBank Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 SoftBank Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 SoftBank Service Robot Products Offered
10.18.5 SoftBank Recent Development
10.19 Hitachi
10.19.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.19.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Hitachi Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Hitachi Service Robot Products Offered
10.19.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.20 ALSOK
10.20.1 ALSOK Corporation Information
10.20.2 ALSOK Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 ALSOK Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 ALSOK Service Robot Products Offered
10.20.5 ALSOK Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Service Robot Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Service Robot Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Service Robot Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Service Robot Distributors
12.3 Service Robot Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Service Robot Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.
Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Service Robot Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Service Robot Market are discussed.
Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.
Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.
Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Service Robot Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Service Robot Market by application.
Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.
Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.
Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Service Robot Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Service Robot Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Service Robot Market as well as for key regional markets.
Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Service Robot Market as well as for key regional markets.
Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Service Robot Market.
Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”