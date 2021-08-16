Service Robot Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson

“

The global Service Robot Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Service Robot Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Service Robot Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Service Robot Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Service Robot Market.

Leading players of the global Service Robot Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Service Robot Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Service Robot Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Service Robot Market.

Final Service Robot Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Service Robot Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, Gecko Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group, Kongsberg Maritim, Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Kawasaki, REWALK, Sony, Honda, Toyota, SoftBank, Hitachi, ALSOK

Competitive Analysis:

Global Service Robot Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Service Robot Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Service Robot Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Service Robot market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Service Robot Market Overview

1.1 Service Robot Product Overview

1.2 Service Robot Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Personal Service Robots

1.2.2 Professional Service Robots

1.3 Global Service Robot Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Service Robot Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Service Robot Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Service Robot Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Service Robot Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Service Robot Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Service Robot Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Service Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Service Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Service Robot Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Service Robot Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Service Robot as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Service Robot Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Service Robot Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Service Robot Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Service Robot Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Service Robot Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Service Robot Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Service Robot Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Service Robot by Application

4.1 Service Robot Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household Robots

4.1.2 Education/Entertainment Robots

4.1.3 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

4.1.4 Medical Robots

4.1.5 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

4.1.6 Logistic Robots

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Service Robot Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Service Robot Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Service Robot Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Service Robot Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Service Robot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Service Robot by Country

5.1 North America Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Service Robot by Country

6.1 Europe Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Service Robot by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Service Robot Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Service Robot by Country

8.1 Latin America Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Service Robot by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Service Robot Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Service Robot Business

10.1 Intuitive Surgical

10.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Service Robot Products Offered

10.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development

10.2 IRobot

10.2.1 IRobot Corporation Information

10.2.2 IRobot Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 IRobot Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 IRobot Service Robot Products Offered

10.2.5 IRobot Recent Development

10.3 Dyson

10.3.1 Dyson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dyson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Dyson Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Dyson Service Robot Products Offered

10.3.5 Dyson Recent Development

10.4 Neato Robotics

10.4.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Neato Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Neato Robotics Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Neato Robotics Service Robot Products Offered

10.4.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

10.5 Sharp

10.5.1 Sharp Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sharp Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sharp Service Robot Products Offered

10.5.5 Sharp Recent Development

10.6 Toshiba

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Toshiba Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Toshiba Service Robot Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.7 Panasonic

10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Panasonic Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Panasonic Service Robot Products Offered

10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.8 Gecko Systems

10.8.1 Gecko Systems Corporation Information

10.8.2 Gecko Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Gecko Systems Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Gecko Systems Service Robot Products Offered

10.8.5 Gecko Systems Recent Development

10.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Service Robot Products Offered

10.9.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Development

10.10 ECA Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Service Robot Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ECA Group Service Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ECA Group Recent Development

10.11 Kongsberg Maritim

10.11.1 Kongsberg Maritim Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kongsberg Maritim Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kongsberg Maritim Service Robot Products Offered

10.11.5 Kongsberg Maritim Recent Development

10.12 Fujitsu Frontech Limited

10.12.1 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Service Robot Products Offered

10.12.5 Fujitsu Frontech Limited Recent Development

10.13 Kawasaki

10.13.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kawasaki Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kawasaki Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Kawasaki Service Robot Products Offered

10.13.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.14 REWALK

10.14.1 REWALK Corporation Information

10.14.2 REWALK Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 REWALK Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 REWALK Service Robot Products Offered

10.14.5 REWALK Recent Development

10.15 Sony

10.15.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sony Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sony Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sony Service Robot Products Offered

10.15.5 Sony Recent Development

10.16 Honda

10.16.1 Honda Corporation Information

10.16.2 Honda Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Honda Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Honda Service Robot Products Offered

10.16.5 Honda Recent Development

10.17 Toyota

10.17.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.17.2 Toyota Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Toyota Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Toyota Service Robot Products Offered

10.17.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.18 SoftBank

10.18.1 SoftBank Corporation Information

10.18.2 SoftBank Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 SoftBank Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 SoftBank Service Robot Products Offered

10.18.5 SoftBank Recent Development

10.19 Hitachi

10.19.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Hitachi Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Hitachi Service Robot Products Offered

10.19.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.20 ALSOK

10.20.1 ALSOK Corporation Information

10.20.2 ALSOK Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 ALSOK Service Robot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 ALSOK Service Robot Products Offered

10.20.5 ALSOK Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Service Robot Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Service Robot Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Service Robot Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Service Robot Distributors

12.3 Service Robot Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Service Robot Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Service Robot Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Service Robot Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Service Robot Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Service Robot Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Service Robot Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Service Robot Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Service Robot Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Service Robot Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Service Robot Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

