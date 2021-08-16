Candle Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius

“
The global Candle Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Candle Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Candle Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Candle Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Candle Market.
Leading players of the global Candle Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Candle Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Candle Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Candle Market.
Final Candle Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Candle Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:
Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius, MVP Group International, Inc, Gies, Talent, Universal Candle, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD, Vollmar, Empire Candle Co., LLC, Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited, Diptqyue, Zhongnam, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd., Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd., Allite, Armadilla Wax Works
Competitive Analysis:
Global Candle Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Candle Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Scope of the Report:
The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Candle Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Candle market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.
Table of Contents
1 Candle Market Overview
1.1 Candle Product Overview
1.2 Candle Market Segment Raw Materials
1.2.1 Petroleum and Mineral
1.2.2 Vegetable
1.2.3 Animal
1.2.4 Synthetic
1.3 Global Candle Market Size Raw Materials
1.3.1 Global Candle Market Size Overview Raw Materials (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Candle Historic Market Size Review Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Candle Sales Breakdown in Volume Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Candle Sales Breakdown in Value Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Candle Average Selling Price (ASP) Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Candle Forecasted Market Size Raw Materials (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Candle Sales Breakdown in Volume Raw Materials (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Candle Sales Breakdown in Value Raw Materials (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Candle Average Selling Price (ASP) Raw Materials (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment Raw Materials
1.4.1 North America Candle Sales Breakdown Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Candle Sales Breakdown Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales Breakdown Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Candle Sales Breakdown Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales Breakdown Raw Materials (2016-2021)
2 Global Candle Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Candle Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Candle Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Candle Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Candle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Candle Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Candle Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Candle Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Candle as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Candle Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Candle Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Candle Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Candle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Candle Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Candle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Candle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Candle Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Candle Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Candle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Candle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Candle Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Candle by Application
4.1 Candle Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Traditional Field
4.1.2 Craft Field
4.2 Global Candle Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Candle Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Candle Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Candle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Candle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Candle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Candle Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Candle Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Candle Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Candle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Candle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Candle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Candle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Candle by Country
5.1 North America Candle Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Candle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Candle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Candle Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Candle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Candle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Candle by Country
6.1 Europe Candle Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Candle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Candle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Candle Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Candle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Candle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Candle by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Candle Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Candle Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Candle Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Candle by Country
8.1 Latin America Candle Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Candle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Candle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Candle Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Candle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Candle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Candle by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Candle Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Candle Business
10.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)
10.1.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Corporation Information
10.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Candle Products Offered
10.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Recent Development
10.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation
10.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information
10.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Candle Products Offered
10.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Recent Development
10.3 Bolsius
10.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information
10.3.2 Bolsius Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Bolsius Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Bolsius Candle Products Offered
10.3.5 Bolsius Recent Development
10.4 MVP Group International, Inc
10.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information
10.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Candle Products Offered
10.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc Recent Development
10.5 Gies
10.5.1 Gies Corporation Information
10.5.2 Gies Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Gies Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Gies Candle Products Offered
10.5.5 Gies Recent Development
10.6 Talent
10.6.1 Talent Corporation Information
10.6.2 Talent Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Talent Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Talent Candle Products Offered
10.6.5 Talent Recent Development
10.7 Universal Candle
10.7.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information
10.7.2 Universal Candle Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Universal Candle Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Universal Candle Candle Products Offered
10.7.5 Universal Candle Recent Development
10.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD
10.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information
10.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Candle Products Offered
10.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Recent Development
10.9 Vollmar
10.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information
10.9.2 Vollmar Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Vollmar Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Vollmar Candle Products Offered
10.9.5 Vollmar Recent Development
10.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Candle Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Candle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC Recent Development
10.11 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited
10.11.1 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Candle Products Offered
10.11.5 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Recent Development
10.12 Diptqyue
10.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information
10.12.2 Diptqyue Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Diptqyue Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Diptqyue Candle Products Offered
10.12.5 Diptqyue Recent Development
10.13 Zhongnam
10.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information
10.13.2 Zhongnam Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Zhongnam Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Zhongnam Candle Products Offered
10.13.5 Zhongnam Recent Development
10.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.
10.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Candle Products Offered
10.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.
10.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information
10.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Candle Products Offered
10.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Recent Development
10.16 Allite
10.16.1 Allite Corporation Information
10.16.2 Allite Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Allite Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Allite Candle Products Offered
10.16.5 Allite Recent Development
10.17 Armadilla Wax Works
10.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information
10.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Candle Products Offered
10.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Candle Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Candle Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Candle Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Candle Distributors
12.3 Candle Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Candle Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.
Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Candle Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Candle Market are discussed.
Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.
Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.
Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Candle Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Candle Market by application.
Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.
Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.
Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Candle Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Candle Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Candle Market as well as for key regional markets.
Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Candle Market as well as for key regional markets.
Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Candle Market.
Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.
”