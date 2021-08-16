Industrial Connectors Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Yazaki, TE Connectivity, Sumitomo Wiring Systems

“
The global Industrial Connectors Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Industrial Connectors Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Industrial Connectors Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Industrial Connectors Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Industrial Connectors Market.
Leading players of the global Industrial Connectors Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Industrial Connectors Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Industrial Connectors Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Industrial Connectors Market.
Final Industrial Connectors Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Industrial Connectors Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:
Yazaki, TE Connectivity, Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Rosenberger, Phoenix Contact, Murrelektronik, Molex, JST, JAE, Hirose Electric, Harting, Escha, Delphi Connection Systems, Dai-ichi Seiko, Binder, Belden, Amphenol, Phoenix Contact
Competitive Analysis:
Global Industrial Connectors Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Industrial Connectors Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Scope of the Report:
The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Industrial Connectors Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Industrial Connectors market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.
Table of Contents
1 Industrial Connectors Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Connectors Product Overview
1.2 Industrial Connectors Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 M12 Sensor Cables
1.2.2 Connectors
1.2.3 Shielded Networking Cables
1.2.4 7/8” Power Cables
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Industrial Connectors Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Industrial Connectors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Industrial Connectors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Industrial Connectors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Industrial Connectors Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Connectors Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Connectors Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Connectors Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Connectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Connectors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Connectors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Connectors Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Connectors as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Connectors Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Connectors Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Industrial Connectors Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Industrial Connectors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Industrial Connectors Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Connectors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Industrial Connectors Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Industrial Connectors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Industrial Connectors by Application
4.1 Industrial Connectors Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial Automation and Process Control
4.1.2 Machine Tools and Machinery
4.1.3 Food and Beverage
4.1.4 Pharmaceuticals
4.1.5 Packaging
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Industrial Connectors Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Industrial Connectors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Industrial Connectors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Industrial Connectors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Industrial Connectors by Country
5.1 North America Industrial Connectors Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Industrial Connectors Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Industrial Connectors by Country
6.1 Europe Industrial Connectors Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Industrial Connectors Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Industrial Connectors by Country
8.1 Latin America Industrial Connectors Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Industrial Connectors Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Connectors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Connectors Business
10.1 Yazaki
10.1.1 Yazaki Corporation Information
10.1.2 Yazaki Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Yazaki Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Yazaki Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.1.5 Yazaki Recent Development
10.2 TE Connectivity
10.2.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information
10.2.2 TE Connectivity Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 TE Connectivity Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 TE Connectivity Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.2.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development
10.3 Sumitomo Wiring Systems
10.3.1 Sumitomo Wiring Systems Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sumitomo Wiring Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sumitomo Wiring Systems Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Sumitomo Wiring Systems Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.3.5 Sumitomo Wiring Systems Recent Development
10.4 Rosenberger
10.4.1 Rosenberger Corporation Information
10.4.2 Rosenberger Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Rosenberger Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Rosenberger Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.4.5 Rosenberger Recent Development
10.5 Phoenix Contact
10.5.1 Phoenix Contact Corporation Information
10.5.2 Phoenix Contact Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Phoenix Contact Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Phoenix Contact Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.5.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development
10.6 Murrelektronik
10.6.1 Murrelektronik Corporation Information
10.6.2 Murrelektronik Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Murrelektronik Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Murrelektronik Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.6.5 Murrelektronik Recent Development
10.7 Molex
10.7.1 Molex Corporation Information
10.7.2 Molex Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Molex Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Molex Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.7.5 Molex Recent Development
10.8 JST
10.8.1 JST Corporation Information
10.8.2 JST Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 JST Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 JST Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.8.5 JST Recent Development
10.9 JAE
10.9.1 JAE Corporation Information
10.9.2 JAE Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 JAE Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 JAE Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.9.5 JAE Recent Development
10.10 Hirose Electric
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Industrial Connectors Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Hirose Electric Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Hirose Electric Recent Development
10.11 Harting
10.11.1 Harting Corporation Information
10.11.2 Harting Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Harting Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Harting Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.11.5 Harting Recent Development
10.12 Escha
10.12.1 Escha Corporation Information
10.12.2 Escha Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Escha Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Escha Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.12.5 Escha Recent Development
10.13 Delphi Connection Systems
10.13.1 Delphi Connection Systems Corporation Information
10.13.2 Delphi Connection Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Delphi Connection Systems Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Delphi Connection Systems Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.13.5 Delphi Connection Systems Recent Development
10.14 Dai-ichi Seiko
10.14.1 Dai-ichi Seiko Corporation Information
10.14.2 Dai-ichi Seiko Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Dai-ichi Seiko Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Dai-ichi Seiko Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.14.5 Dai-ichi Seiko Recent Development
10.15 Binder
10.15.1 Binder Corporation Information
10.15.2 Binder Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Binder Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Binder Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.15.5 Binder Recent Development
10.16 Belden
10.16.1 Belden Corporation Information
10.16.2 Belden Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Belden Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Belden Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.16.5 Belden Recent Development
10.17 Amphenol
10.17.1 Amphenol Corporation Information
10.17.2 Amphenol Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Amphenol Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Amphenol Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.17.5 Amphenol Recent Development
10.18 Phoenix Contact
10.18.1 Phoenix Contact Corporation Information
10.18.2 Phoenix Contact Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Phoenix Contact Industrial Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Phoenix Contact Industrial Connectors Products Offered
10.18.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Industrial Connectors Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Industrial Connectors Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Industrial Connectors Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Industrial Connectors Distributors
12.3 Industrial Connectors Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Industrial Connectors Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.
Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Industrial Connectors Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Industrial Connectors Market are discussed.
Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.
Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.
Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Industrial Connectors Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Industrial Connectors Market by application.
Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.
Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.
Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Industrial Connectors Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Industrial Connectors Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.
Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Industrial Connectors Market as well as for key regional markets.
Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Industrial Connectors Market as well as for key regional markets.
Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Industrial Connectors Market.
Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
