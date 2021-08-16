Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Leica Geosystems, Trimble, Teledyne Optech

“

The global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market.

Leading players of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market.

Final Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Leica Geosystems, Trimble, Teledyne Optech, Riegl, Topcon, Velodyne LiDAR, 3D Laser Mapping, IGI, Sure Star

Competitive Analysis:

Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Overview

1.1 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Product Overview

1.2 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Airborne LIDAR

1.2.2 Terrestrial LIDAR

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) by Application

4.1 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Civil Engineering

4.1.2 Forestry and Agriculture

4.1.3 Transportation

4.1.4 Urban Mapping

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) by Country

5.1 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) by Country

6.1 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) by Country

8.1 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Business

10.1 Leica Geosystems

10.1.1 Leica Geosystems Corporation Information

10.1.2 Leica Geosystems Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Leica Geosystems Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Leica Geosystems Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.1.5 Leica Geosystems Recent Development

10.2 Trimble

10.2.1 Trimble Corporation Information

10.2.2 Trimble Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Trimble Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Trimble Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.2.5 Trimble Recent Development

10.3 Teledyne Optech

10.3.1 Teledyne Optech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teledyne Optech Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Teledyne Optech Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Teledyne Optech Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.3.5 Teledyne Optech Recent Development

10.4 Riegl

10.4.1 Riegl Corporation Information

10.4.2 Riegl Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Riegl Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Riegl Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.4.5 Riegl Recent Development

10.5 Topcon

10.5.1 Topcon Corporation Information

10.5.2 Topcon Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Topcon Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Topcon Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.5.5 Topcon Recent Development

10.6 Velodyne LiDAR

10.6.1 Velodyne LiDAR Corporation Information

10.6.2 Velodyne LiDAR Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Velodyne LiDAR Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Velodyne LiDAR Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.6.5 Velodyne LiDAR Recent Development

10.7 3D Laser Mapping

10.7.1 3D Laser Mapping Corporation Information

10.7.2 3D Laser Mapping Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 3D Laser Mapping Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 3D Laser Mapping Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.7.5 3D Laser Mapping Recent Development

10.8 IGI

10.8.1 IGI Corporation Information

10.8.2 IGI Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 IGI Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 IGI Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.8.5 IGI Recent Development

10.9 Sure Star

10.9.1 Sure Star Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sure Star Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sure Star Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sure Star Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Products Offered

10.9.5 Sure Star Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Distributors

12.3 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

