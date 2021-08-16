Industrial Brakes Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Altra, Eaton, CBF

“

The global Industrial Brakes Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Industrial Brakes Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Industrial Brakes Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Industrial Brakes Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Industrial Brakes Market.

Leading players of the global Industrial Brakes Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Industrial Brakes Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Industrial Brakes Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Industrial Brakes Market.

Final Industrial Brakes Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Industrial Brakes Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Altra, Eaton, CBF, Akebono Brake, Huawu, Jingu Brake, Pintsch Bubenzer, SANYO SHOJI, SIBRE, Jiaozuo Changjiang Brake, Antec, GEMCO, Jiaozuo Brake, Shanghai Borui, Wulong, Tolomatic

Competitive Analysis:

Global Industrial Brakes Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Industrial Brakes Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Industrial Brakes Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Industrial Brakes market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Brakes Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Brakes Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Brakes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Disc Brakes

1.2.2 Drum Brakes

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Brakes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial Brakes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Brakes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Industrial Brakes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Brakes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Brakes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Brakes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Brakes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Brakes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Brakes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Brakes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Brakes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Brakes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Brakes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Industrial Brakes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Brakes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Brakes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Brakes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Brakes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Industrial Brakes by Application

4.1 Industrial Brakes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Material Handling

4.1.2 Mining

4.1.3 Lifts and Escalators

4.1.4 Energy

4.1.5 Marine and Shipping

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Brakes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Industrial Brakes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Brakes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Brakes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Industrial Brakes by Country

5.1 North America Industrial Brakes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Industrial Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Industrial Brakes by Country

6.1 Europe Industrial Brakes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Industrial Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Industrial Brakes by Country

8.1 Latin America Industrial Brakes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Industrial Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Brakes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Brakes Business

10.1 Altra

10.1.1 Altra Corporation Information

10.1.2 Altra Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Altra Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Altra Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.1.5 Altra Recent Development

10.2 Eaton

10.2.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.2.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Eaton Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Eaton Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.2.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.3 CBF

10.3.1 CBF Corporation Information

10.3.2 CBF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 CBF Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 CBF Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.3.5 CBF Recent Development

10.4 Akebono Brake

10.4.1 Akebono Brake Corporation Information

10.4.2 Akebono Brake Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Akebono Brake Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Akebono Brake Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.4.5 Akebono Brake Recent Development

10.5 Huawu

10.5.1 Huawu Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huawu Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Huawu Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Huawu Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.5.5 Huawu Recent Development

10.6 Jingu Brake

10.6.1 Jingu Brake Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jingu Brake Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Jingu Brake Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Jingu Brake Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.6.5 Jingu Brake Recent Development

10.7 Pintsch Bubenzer

10.7.1 Pintsch Bubenzer Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pintsch Bubenzer Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Pintsch Bubenzer Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Pintsch Bubenzer Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.7.5 Pintsch Bubenzer Recent Development

10.8 SANYO SHOJI

10.8.1 SANYO SHOJI Corporation Information

10.8.2 SANYO SHOJI Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 SANYO SHOJI Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 SANYO SHOJI Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.8.5 SANYO SHOJI Recent Development

10.9 SIBRE

10.9.1 SIBRE Corporation Information

10.9.2 SIBRE Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SIBRE Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SIBRE Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.9.5 SIBRE Recent Development

10.10 Jiaozuo Changjiang Brake

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Brakes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jiaozuo Changjiang Brake Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jiaozuo Changjiang Brake Recent Development

10.11 Antec

10.11.1 Antec Corporation Information

10.11.2 Antec Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Antec Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Antec Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.11.5 Antec Recent Development

10.12 GEMCO

10.12.1 GEMCO Corporation Information

10.12.2 GEMCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GEMCO Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GEMCO Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.12.5 GEMCO Recent Development

10.13 Jiaozuo Brake

10.13.1 Jiaozuo Brake Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiaozuo Brake Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Jiaozuo Brake Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Jiaozuo Brake Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiaozuo Brake Recent Development

10.14 Shanghai Borui

10.14.1 Shanghai Borui Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shanghai Borui Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Shanghai Borui Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Shanghai Borui Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.14.5 Shanghai Borui Recent Development

10.15 Wulong

10.15.1 Wulong Corporation Information

10.15.2 Wulong Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Wulong Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Wulong Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.15.5 Wulong Recent Development

10.16 Tolomatic

10.16.1 Tolomatic Corporation Information

10.16.2 Tolomatic Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Tolomatic Industrial Brakes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Tolomatic Industrial Brakes Products Offered

10.16.5 Tolomatic Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Brakes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Brakes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Industrial Brakes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Industrial Brakes Distributors

12.3 Industrial Brakes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Industrial Brakes Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Industrial Brakes Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Industrial Brakes Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Industrial Brakes Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Industrial Brakes Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Industrial Brakes Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Industrial Brakes Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Industrial Brakes Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Industrial Brakes Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Industrial Brakes Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

