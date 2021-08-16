Biopolymers Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | Arkema, BASF, NatureWorks

“
The report titled Global Biopolymers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biopolymers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biopolymers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biopolymers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biopolymers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biopolymers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biopolymers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biopolymers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biopolymers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biopolymers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biopolymers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biopolymers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Arkema, BASF, NatureWorks, Novamont, Plantic
Market Segmentation by Product:
PLA, PHA, Biodegradable Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, Bio-PE, Bio-PET
Market Segmentation by Application:
Packaging and Food Services, Agriculture and Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Automotive
The Biopolymers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biopolymers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biopolymers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Biopolymers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biopolymers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Biopolymers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Biopolymers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biopolymers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biopolymers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PLA
1.2.3 PHA
1.2.4 Biodegradable Starch Blends
1.2.5 Biodegradable Polyesters
1.2.6 Bio-PE
1.2.7 Bio-PET
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biopolymers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging and Food Services
1.3.3 Agriculture and Horticulture
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Automotive
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biopolymers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Biopolymers Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Biopolymers Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Biopolymers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Biopolymers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Biopolymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Biopolymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Biopolymers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Biopolymers Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Biopolymers Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Biopolymers Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Biopolymers Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Biopolymers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Biopolymers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Biopolymers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Biopolymers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biopolymers Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Biopolymers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Biopolymers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Biopolymers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Biopolymers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Biopolymers Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biopolymers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Biopolymers Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Biopolymers Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Biopolymers Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Biopolymers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Biopolymers Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Biopolymers Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Biopolymers Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Biopolymers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Biopolymers Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Biopolymers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Biopolymers Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Biopolymers Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Biopolymers Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Biopolymers Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Biopolymers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Biopolymers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Biopolymers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Biopolymers Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Biopolymers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Biopolymers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Biopolymers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Biopolymers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Biopolymers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Biopolymers Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Biopolymers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Biopolymers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Biopolymers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Biopolymers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Biopolymers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biopolymers Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biopolymers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Biopolymers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Biopolymers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Biopolymers Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Biopolymers Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biopolymers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biopolymers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Arkema
12.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.1.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Arkema Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Arkema Biopolymers Products Offered
12.1.5 Arkema Recent Development
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BASF Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BASF Biopolymers Products Offered
12.2.5 BASF Recent Development
12.3 NatureWorks
12.3.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
12.3.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 NatureWorks Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 NatureWorks Biopolymers Products Offered
12.3.5 NatureWorks Recent Development
12.4 Novamont
12.4.1 Novamont Corporation Information
12.4.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Novamont Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Novamont Biopolymers Products Offered
12.4.5 Novamont Recent Development
12.5 Plantic
12.5.1 Plantic Corporation Information
12.5.2 Plantic Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Plantic Biopolymers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Plantic Biopolymers Products Offered
12.5.5 Plantic Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Biopolymers Industry Trends
13.2 Biopolymers Market Drivers
13.3 Biopolymers Market Challenges
13.4 Biopolymers Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Biopolymers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
