Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco

The report titled Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE Oil & Gas, Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel, Rongsheng Machinery, Halliburton, OJSC NaftaGaz, MSP/DRILEX, Jiangsu Xinde, Fountain Petro, Control Flow, GCOP, Jiangsu Jinshi, Well Control, Shenkai, NETS, Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product:

Annular Blowout Preventer, Ram Blowout Preventer

Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Industry, Gas Industry

The Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Annular Blowout Preventer

1.2.3 Ram Blowout Preventer

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Gas Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Oil & Gas

12.1.1 GE Oil & Gas Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Oil & Gas Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Oil & Gas Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Oil & Gas Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Oil & Gas Recent Development

12.2 Cameron

12.2.1 Cameron Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cameron Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cameron Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cameron Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.2.5 Cameron Recent Development

12.3 National Oilwell Varco

12.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.4 Uztel

12.4.1 Uztel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Uztel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Uztel Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Uztel Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.4.5 Uztel Recent Development

12.5 Rongsheng Machinery

12.5.1 Rongsheng Machinery Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rongsheng Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rongsheng Machinery Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rongsheng Machinery Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.5.5 Rongsheng Machinery Recent Development

12.6 Halliburton

12.6.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Halliburton Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Halliburton Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.6.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.7 OJSC NaftaGaz

12.7.1 OJSC NaftaGaz Corporation Information

12.7.2 OJSC NaftaGaz Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 OJSC NaftaGaz Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 OJSC NaftaGaz Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.7.5 OJSC NaftaGaz Recent Development

12.8 MSP/DRILEX

12.8.1 MSP/DRILEX Corporation Information

12.8.2 MSP/DRILEX Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MSP/DRILEX Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MSP/DRILEX Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.8.5 MSP/DRILEX Recent Development

12.9 Jiangsu Xinde

12.9.1 Jiangsu Xinde Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Xinde Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Xinde Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Xinde Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.9.5 Jiangsu Xinde Recent Development

12.10 Fountain Petro

12.10.1 Fountain Petro Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fountain Petro Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fountain Petro Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fountain Petro Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Products Offered

12.10.5 Fountain Petro Recent Development

12.12 GCOP

12.12.1 GCOP Corporation Information

12.12.2 GCOP Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 GCOP Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GCOP Products Offered

12.12.5 GCOP Recent Development

12.13 Jiangsu Jinshi

12.13.1 Jiangsu Jinshi Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Jinshi Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Jinshi Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Jinshi Products Offered

12.13.5 Jiangsu Jinshi Recent Development

12.14 Well Control

12.14.1 Well Control Corporation Information

12.14.2 Well Control Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Well Control Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Well Control Products Offered

12.14.5 Well Control Recent Development

12.15 Shenkai

12.15.1 Shenkai Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shenkai Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shenkai Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shenkai Products Offered

12.15.5 Shenkai Recent Development

12.16 NETS

12.16.1 NETS Corporation Information

12.16.2 NETS Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 NETS Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 NETS Products Offered

12.16.5 NETS Recent Development

12.17 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies

12.17.1 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Corporation Information

12.17.2 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Products Offered

12.17.5 Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Industry Trends

13.2 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Drivers

13.3 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Challenges

13.4 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Subsea Blowout Preventer (BOP) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

