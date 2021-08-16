Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Microsoft, IBM, Dell

The global Hybrid Cloud Management Platform market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted market period due to COVID 19 impact. A hybrid cloud is an integrated cloud service, which utilizes both, private and public clouds to perform distinct functions within the same organization. Digital transformation using artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud has accelerated amid the COVID-19 pandemic and these new technologies can play an important role in helping companies gain competitive advantage. The importance of hybrid cloud has increased on account of the versatility and dynamic nature of work. It offers numerous benefits such as cost efficiency and scalability, flexibility, and security. Owing to these benefits, organizations are shifting toward hybrid cloud to achieve security of data, application, and large storage spaces to reduce their capital expenditure by deploying a combination of the private and public cloud model.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Dell (United States),Jamcracker (United States),Citrix (United States),HPE (United States),Oracle (United States),BMC Software (United States),CloudBolt Software, Inc. (United States),SCALR (United States)

Market Drivers:

Increased Agility and Automation

Rising Need for Interoperability Standards Between Cloud Services and Existing Systems

Market Trend:

Need for High Level of Governance and Policy

Growth in Digital Services and Their Applications

Challenges:

Complexities in Redesigning the Network for Cloud

Lack of Expertise and Management Overheads

Opportunities:

Significant Growth in Hybrid Cloud Adoption

High Adoption Rate in SMEs

The Global Hybrid Cloud Management Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Internal Brokerage Enablement, External Brokerage Enablement), Application (Metering and Billing, Provisioning, Compliance Management, Infrastructure and Resource Management, Identity and Policy Management, Lifecycle Management, Others), Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and medium-sized enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and IT-enabled Services (ITES), Travel and Hospitality, Retail and Consumer Goods, Media and Entertainment, Government and Public Sector, Others), Service Type (Cloud Automation, Data Security and Risk Management, Migration and Integration, Reporting and Analytics, Monitoring and Access Management, Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Others)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



