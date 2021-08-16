Introduction of the metro, high-speed rail projects, smart cities, and smart transportation worldwide, and increasing government initiatives & support for railways are driving the Global Smart Railways System market. Railway transportation being the safest transportation is considered the best alternative for roadways and airways. Due to high in traffic congestion, it has lead people to use railways often which in turn has lead to the growth of the railways market every year. The operators in the smart railways industry seek to understand the pattern of the traveler, in order to take strategic decisions for generating profits. Implementation of smart systems, such as Big data analytics and IoT will also help in taking stringent actions against the security for railways.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Alstom (France) ,Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),IBM (United States),Siemens Ag (Germany),Hitachi Limited (Japan),Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India),Thales Group (France),General Electric (United States),ABB Group (Switzerland)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Devices & Components, Services, Solutions), Application (Railway, Subway), Solutions (Passenger Information system, Freight Information system, Rail Traffic Management System, Rail Operations Management System, Advance Security Monitoring System, Rail Communication and Networking System, Smart Ticketing System, Rail Analytics System), Professional services (Consulting Service, System integration and deployment, Support and maintenance, Managed Service.), Devices (Video Surveillance Cameras, Networking and Connectivity Devices, Multimedia Infotainment Displays)

Market Trends:

Growth in smart cities and rapid adoption of IoT is expected to boost smart railways market growth

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement

Increase in the number of passengers using railways

The rapid adoption of IoT and safety in railways

Change in lifestyle and high disposable income of people leading to the adoption of high-speed rail.

Market Opportunities:

The manufactures in railways market need to hunt for ways to understand the pattern of traveler, in order to take strategic decisions for generating profits.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

