Picking Software Market May See Big Move | HandiFox, NetSuite, Veeqo

Scandit AG (Switzerland), HandiFox (United States), NetSuite Inc. (United States), Veeqo Ltd (United Kingdom), Voxware (United States), Boltrics B.V. (Netherland), Barcoding Inc. (United States), Cirrus Tech (United States), D.Code Mobility (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Pobuca (United Kingdom)

Brief Overview on Picking Software:

Picking Software Manages All Actions Required To Find, Pick And Prepare Finished Products For Delivery To Customers. This Software Helps Companies To Reduce Time Needed To Organize Deliveries And To Avoid Shipping Errors. Picking Software Is Used By Inventory Managers to Perform Picking Operations and Also By Warehouse Personnel to Carry Out Picking Orders

Key Market Trends:

The Increasing Demand for Picking Software among Hardware Manufacturers to Track Product Transports

Opportunities:

Demand for Picking Software in Retail Pharmacy Store Is Increasing

Market Growth Drivers:

Demand for Picking Software in the E-Commerce Industry to Maintain Efficiency, Speed and Accuracy of Order Shipments Is Rising

Demand for Picking Software by Beverage Wholesalers for Picking up Desired Drinks for Desired Customers Is Rising

Challenges:

Availability of Free Based Picking Software

Segmentation of the Global Picking Software Market:

by Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (Retail Sector, E-Commerce Industry, Beverage Wholesalers, Grocery and Food Distribution, Pharmaceuticals Stores, Electronics Stores, Hardware Manufacturers, Others), Platform (Web-based, IOS, Android, Windows, Others), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Picking Software Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Picking Software market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Picking Software market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

