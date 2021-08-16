Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | ASM International, Tempress, Tokyo Electron Limited

“

The report titled Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vertical Oxidation Furnace report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vertical Oxidation Furnace report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ASM International, Tempress, Tokyo Electron Limited, Centrotherm Photovoltaics, Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd., Kokusai Electric Corporation, KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd., Applied Materials, NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd., Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: 100mm-150mm

150mm-200mm

200mm-300mm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Advanced Packaging

Semiconductor

Others



The Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vertical Oxidation Furnace market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vertical Oxidation Furnace industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical Oxidation Furnace market?

Table of Contents:

1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vertical Oxidation Furnace

1.2 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Segment by Wafer Size

1.2.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Wafer Size 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 100mm-150mm

1.2.3 150mm-200mm

1.2.4 200mm-300mm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Advanced Packaging

1.3.3 Semiconductor

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Vertical Oxidation Furnace Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Vertical Oxidation Furnace Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Vertical Oxidation Furnace Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production

3.4.1 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production

3.5.1 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production

3.6.1 China Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production

3.7.1 Japan Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Wafer Size

5.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production Market Share by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Revenue Market Share by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Price by Wafer Size (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Vertical Oxidation Furnace Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ASM International

7.1.1 ASM International Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.1.2 ASM International Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ASM International Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ASM International Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ASM International Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Tempress

7.2.1 Tempress Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tempress Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Tempress Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Tempress Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Tempress Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tokyo Electron Limited

7.3.1 Tokyo Electron Limited Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tokyo Electron Limited Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tokyo Electron Limited Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tokyo Electron Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tokyo Electron Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Centrotherm Photovoltaics

7.4.1 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.4.2 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Centrotherm Photovoltaics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.5.2 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kokusai Electric Corporation

7.6.1 Kokusai Electric Corporation Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kokusai Electric Corporation Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kokusai Electric Corporation Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kokusai Electric Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kokusai Electric Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.7.2 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.7.3 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KE Semiconductor Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Applied Materials

7.8.1 Applied Materials Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.8.2 Applied Materials Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Applied Materials Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Applied Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Applied Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.9.2 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.9.3 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 NAURA Technology Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd.

7.10.1 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Corporation Information

7.10.2 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Beijing E-town Semiconductor Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vertical Oxidation Furnace

8.4 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Distributors List

9.3 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Industry Trends

10.2 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Growth Drivers

10.3 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Challenges

10.4 Vertical Oxidation Furnace Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Vertical Oxidation Furnace Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Vertical Oxidation Furnace

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Country

13 Forecast by Wafer Size and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Wafer Size (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Wafer Size (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Wafer Size (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Wafer Size (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Vertical Oxidation Furnace by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

