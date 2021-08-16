3 Reasons Why Car GPS Market May Double Its Revenue Size in Coming Decade

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Car GPS Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Car GPS market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Global Positioning System (GPS) is also called a radio-navigation system which is formed from the constellation of 24 satellites and ground stations. The Global Positioning System is mainly funded and controlled by the U.S Department of Defense (DOD). The system was designed for the operation of the military. But now, there are numbers of civil GPS users across the globe. The automotive sector is one of the dominating markets and an increasing number of car sales is boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, features such as real-time monitoring, low cost of the system, long life of the system and others are responsible for growing car GPS market. However, continuous monitoring of vehicle arises privacy concern among users and the presence of alternative of the product has been limiting the growth of the market.

In September 2018, ISRO (India Space Research Organization) has made new navigation for Indian cars. Also, Ramakrishna Electro Component had launched a vehicle tracking system based on ISRO navigation which is better than the U.S. based navigation system. Such type of activities can create a huge opportunity for the market.

Pioneer Corporation (Japan),Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Alpine Electronics (Japan), TomTom (Netherlands), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan),Continental AG (Germany), JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan),Aisin Seiki (Japan),Kenwood Corporation (Japan),GPS Insight (United States)

Type (Positioning System, Navigation System), Application (Passenger car, Commercial vehicle, OEM market, Aftermarket), Component (Hardware, Software), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle), Tracking Type (Cellular Tracking, Wireless Passive Tracking System, Satellite-Based Tracking Systems)

Market Trends:

Features such as compact size, longer life and high efficiency is fueling the market

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Car Sales across Globe

Real-Timing Monitoring Ability Driving the Market

Rising Demand and of Growth of Commercial Vehicles

Product Available in Affordable Prices

Challenges:

Presence of Alternative such as Hardware Agnostic Tracking Solutions

Opportunities:

High Penetration of Wireless Communication Technology and Availability of Advanced Infrastructure for Wireless Connectivity across Globe

High Use of GPS System for Usage-Based Insurance (UBI)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Car GPS market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Car GPS Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Car GPS

Chapter 4: Presenting the Car GPS Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Car GPS market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Car GPS

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Car GPS various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Car GPS.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

