Adult Gummy Vitamin is anticipated to show growth by 2026 | Bayer AG ,Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ,Cargill Incorporation

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins which are same to gummy candies in their texture & taste. They comes into variety of flavours, colours, and shapes. Vitamins are mostly popular in Adults population owing to health benefits associated with it. Additionally, it is consumed by childrenâ€™s and geriatric population to prevent vitamin deficiency. Gummies vitamin are mostly preferred by those who does not like to consume swallowing pills of vitamins. They are available in number of flavours without addition of any artificial sweeteners, flavours & colours. Gummy vitamins are made from gelatine, sugar, colouring agents and corn starch. Popular flavours comprise raspberry, lemon, cherry, and orange. They are available with composition of single or multivitamins. Usually, multivitamin consist of vitamin C & A and D. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected gain more demand followed by North America and Europe. Rising Adult Population in China, India is creating bundle of opportunities for the market. Booming nutraceuticals demand with changing life style trends is impacting on the market positively. During the Pandemic, raised concerns regarding maintaining immunity and overall health has created growth opportunities for the market.

In November 2020, Unilever has acquire SmartyPants Vitamins, a U.S.‐based Vitamin, and Mineral & Supplement company. SmartyPants Vitamins is mainly provides non‐GMO certified ingredients based vitamin products and a range of sustainably sourced bio‐available nutrients. Due to this acquisition, Unilever has strengthen their portfolio of nutraceuticals.

Bayer AG (Germany),Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States),Cargill Incorporation (United States),Solistaa Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (India),Lactonova nutripharm Pvt Ltd (India),IM Healthcare (India),SMPNutra (United States),Kirkland (United States),Amapharm GmbH (Germany),Nutra Solutions USA (United States) ,Olly Public Benefit Corp. (United States),Bettera Brands, LLC (United States),ABH Labs, LLC (United States),Herbaland (United States),Zanon Vitamec USA Inc. (United States),,

Type (Single Vitamin, Multivitamin), Application (Weight Management, Food Supplement, Immunity, Vitamin Deficiency, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Online), Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches, Others), Source (Animal, Plants)

Market Trends:

Inclination of Adults towards Consuming Gummies Vitamin as Weight Management Nutraceutical Product on Daily Basis

Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness Regarding Healthy Food Supplements Is Driving the Demand for Gummies Vitamin

Ease In Accessibility Owing To the Presence of E-Commerce Stores As Prominent Distribution Channel Is Expected To Boost the Demand for Gummies Vitamin



Challenges:

Presence of Wide Range of Other Nutraceutical Healthy Supplements

Opportunities:

Raised Demand for Nutraceuticals as Food Supplements Has Created a Growth Opportunity for the Market

Preference For Vitamin C And Vitamin D To Maintain Immunity And Overall Health During Pandemic Has Created Demand For The Gummy Vitamins

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

