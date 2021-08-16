Virtual Cards Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials | Abine, American Express, Billtrust

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Virtual Cards Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Virtual Cards market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Abine (United States), American Express (United States), Billtrust (United States), Cryptopay (United Kingdom), CSI (Corporate Spending Innovations) (United States), DiviPay (Australia), Emburse (United States), Fraedom (United Kingdom), JP Morgan Chase (United States), Marqeta (United States), Mastercard (United States), Mineraltree (United States), Pay with Privacy (United States)

Brief Overview on Virtual Cards:

Virtual Cards are the online cards that are not physically offered by any kind of credit/debit provider. These virtual cards help to safely and securely do a transaction on one’s smartphones. With the adoption of many technological advancements, the concept of Digi-money has changed the way of the transaction as well as our dependency on plastic money. For instance, the concept of making smartphones a wallet has also boosted the market across the world. It is seen that the Virtual Debit Card is offered for free when they open an Axis ASAP account, which is a digital savings account. If you shop online, this virtual debit card is perfect for you. With the ongoing trend of digitalization, these virtual cards play an important role in flourishing market dynamics.

Key Market Trends:

The Rising Advancements of these Cards is Also Booming the Market

Opportunities:

The rising benefits of these cards to prevent a card from being used anywhere but where you specify, cancel or pause a card at any time, set spending limits, make purchases with masked bank account descriptions, create cards in seconds with zero activatio

Market Growth Drivers:

High Proliferation of Smartphones

Worldwide Initiatives for the Promotion of Virtual Cards

Segmentation of the Global Virtual Cards Market:

by Type (B2B Virtual Cards, B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards, B2C POS Virtual Cards), Application (Consumer Use, Business Use, Other)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Virtual Cards Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Virtual Cards market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Virtual Cards market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

