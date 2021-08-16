Safety Footwear Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Rahman, Honeywell International, Oftenrich

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Safety Footwear Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Safety Footwear market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Rahman Group (India), Honeywell International Inc (United States), Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd (United States), COFRA Holding AG (Switzerland), Saina Corporation Co. Ltd (India), ELTEN GmbH (Germany), BASF (Germany), Uvex Group (Germany), VF Corporation (United States), Rock Fall Ltd (United Kingdom), W.L Gore & Associates, Inc (United States), Dunlop (United States) and Maincal (United States)

Brief Overview on Safety Footwear:

Safety footwear is a sort of protecting industrial gear structured to safeguard the feet against a broad style of wounds at the construction. Safety footwear combines safety shoes as well as safety boots that an array of furniture as per the functions of protective criteria. the most usual forms of workplace foot casualties specifically compression, impact, and puncture. safety footwears reduce the influence of casualties by proposing a protective hurdle between the customer and the working condition. The increasing demand for protective shoes made from leather as a result of the safety properties of the material against punctures, falling objects, burns, cutting casualties, and extreme weather environments can aid the market development..

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Trend for The Need of Protection from Harmful Industrial Radiations

Increase In Incidences of Industrial Accidents

Opportunities:

Rapid Industrial Development

Increased Research and Development Activities

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Protective Shoes

Increase In Awareness Toward Workers Safety in Industrial Sector

Rise In Number of Worker Accidents

Segmentation of the Global Safety Footwear Market:

by Type (Shoes, Boots), Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Mining, Food, Pharmaceutical)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Safety Footwear Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Safety Footwear market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Safety Footwear market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

