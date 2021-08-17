Location Marketing Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | Google, on, Groundtruth

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Location Marketing Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Location Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Google (United States), Groupon (United States), Groundtruth (United States), Placecast (United States), PlaceIQ (United States), Scanbuy (United States), Shopkick (United States), Telenity (India), Near Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Foursquare Labs Inc. (United States)

What is Location Marketing Market?

Location Marketing is a powerful and unique set of data points passed through mobile devices. It has high growth prospects due to the maximum demands for advent digitalization among various industries verticals and high penetration of smartphones among individuals across the globe. Factors such as increasing location-based IT Infrastructure are coupled with rising consumer spending on asset marketing and others will provide a positive scope for product penetration during the forecasted timeframe. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the IT industries.

The global market is set to witness a significant growth due to the

Rising Demand from Analytical Solutions for Analyze Real-Time Geo-Data

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Other Electronic Gadgets

Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand for Services as a Solution in Digital Transformation Activities among Industries

Diversified Scope of Applications across Various Sectors

Market Opportunities:

Upsurge Investment in Innovative Location-Based Analytical Solutions

Growth in Adoption of Social Media Activities and Mobile Commerce

Market Restraint:

High Initial Cost of Deployment

Lack of Infrastructure Leads to Hamper the Market Growth

The Global Location Marketing Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Indoor Geo-Marketing, Outdoor Geo-Marketing), Application (Location-Based Advertising, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Fleet Management, Mapping and Navigation, Local Search and Information, Social Networking and Entertainment, Proximity Marketing, Asset Marketing, Others), Technology (GPS, Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), Enhanced Observed Time Difference, Observed Time Difference, Cell ID, Wi-Fi Others), Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance(BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Tourism, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences)

Overall, the Location Marketing Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business.

