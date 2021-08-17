Rigid PVC Pipe Market Size 2021 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges With Forecast To 2027| Shin-Etsu Chemical, NAPCO, JM Eagle

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: This recently published report examines the global Rigid PVC Pipe market for the projected period of 7-years, i.e. between 2021 and 2027. The report highlights the accomplishments and opportunities lies in the market throughout the forecasted period. The report offers the thorough information about the overview and the scope of the global Rigid PVC Pipe market along with its drivers, restraints, and trends. It also classifies the market into different segments such as by type, by applications and by-product. In short, this report comprises of all the necessary details of the global Rigid PVC Pipe markets such as value/volume data, marketing strategies, and expert views. The comprehensive information about distribution channels such as suppliers, dealers, wholesalers, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers have also given in this report.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Rigid PVC Pipe market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Rigid PVC Pipe market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market Research Report: Shin-Etsu Chemical, NAPCO, JM Eagle, North American Pipe, TEPPFA, Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte, Quantum Industries, RAKtherm, Union Pipes Industry, Thomsun Industries, EGPI, Power Group of Companies, Bin Brook Plastic Industries, Cosmoplast, Techno Plastic Industry, Kalde, GF HAKAN PLASTiK, VESBO

Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market by Type: 25 mm-100 mm Diameter, 100 mm-200 mm Diameter, 200 mm-300 mm Diameter, Others

Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market by Application: Industrial Pipeline, Municipal Pipeline, Residential Plumbing, Other

The geographical analysis of the global Rigid PVC Pipe market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identity lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides statistical analysis of the global Rigid PVC Pipe market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Rigid PVC Pipe market.

The report has been prepared with the use of latest primary and secondary research techniques, industry-best tools, and various sources. We have used qualitative as well as quantitative analysis to offer a complete study of the global Rigid PVC Pipe market. Our market research experts have also provided SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and other important types of analysis to thoroughly examine the global Rigid PVC Pipe market. The regional analysis section gives useful information and details related to leading and other geographical markets and shows how they are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Rigid PVC Pipe market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Rigid PVC Pipe market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Rigid PVC Pipe market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Rigid PVC Pipe market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Rigid PVC Pipe market growth and competition?

Take a Look at some of the Important Sections from TOC

1 Rigid PVC Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Rigid PVC Pipe Product Overview

1.2 Rigid PVC Pipe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 25 mm-100 mm Diameter

1.2.2 100 mm-200 mm Diameter

1.2.3 200 mm-300 mm Diameter

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rigid PVC Pipe Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rigid PVC Pipe Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rigid PVC Pipe Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rigid PVC Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rigid PVC Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rigid PVC Pipe Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rigid PVC Pipe Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rigid PVC Pipe as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rigid PVC Pipe Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rigid PVC Pipe Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rigid PVC Pipe Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rigid PVC Pipe by Application

4.1 Rigid PVC Pipe Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Pipeline

4.1.2 Municipal Pipeline

4.1.3 Residential Plumbing

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rigid PVC Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rigid PVC Pipe by Country

5.1 North America Rigid PVC Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rigid PVC Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe by Country

6.1 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe by Country

8.1 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid PVC Pipe Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rigid PVC Pipe Business

10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical

10.1.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.1.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

10.2 NAPCO

10.2.1 NAPCO Corporation Information

10.2.2 NAPCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 NAPCO Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 NAPCO Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.2.5 NAPCO Recent Development

10.3 JM Eagle

10.3.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information

10.3.2 JM Eagle Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 JM Eagle Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 JM Eagle Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.3.5 JM Eagle Recent Development

10.4 North American Pipe

10.4.1 North American Pipe Corporation Information

10.4.2 North American Pipe Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 North American Pipe Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 North American Pipe Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.4.5 North American Pipe Recent Development

10.5 TEPPFA

10.5.1 TEPPFA Corporation Information

10.5.2 TEPPFA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TEPPFA Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TEPPFA Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.5.5 TEPPFA Recent Development

10.6 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte

10.6.1 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte Corporation Information

10.6.2 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.6.5 Banninger Kunststoff-Produkte Recent Development

10.7 Quantum Industries

10.7.1 Quantum Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Quantum Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Quantum Industries Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Quantum Industries Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.7.5 Quantum Industries Recent Development

10.8 RAKtherm

10.8.1 RAKtherm Corporation Information

10.8.2 RAKtherm Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 RAKtherm Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 RAKtherm Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.8.5 RAKtherm Recent Development

10.9 Union Pipes Industry

10.9.1 Union Pipes Industry Corporation Information

10.9.2 Union Pipes Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Union Pipes Industry Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Union Pipes Industry Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.9.5 Union Pipes Industry Recent Development

10.10 Thomsun Industries

10.10.1 Thomsun Industries Corporation Information

10.10.2 Thomsun Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Thomsun Industries Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Thomsun Industries Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.10.5 Thomsun Industries Recent Development

10.11 EGPI

10.11.1 EGPI Corporation Information

10.11.2 EGPI Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 EGPI Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 EGPI Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.11.5 EGPI Recent Development

10.12 Power Group of Companies

10.12.1 Power Group of Companies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Power Group of Companies Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Power Group of Companies Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Power Group of Companies Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.12.5 Power Group of Companies Recent Development

10.13 Bin Brook Plastic Industries

10.13.1 Bin Brook Plastic Industries Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bin Brook Plastic Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bin Brook Plastic Industries Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bin Brook Plastic Industries Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.13.5 Bin Brook Plastic Industries Recent Development

10.14 Cosmoplast

10.14.1 Cosmoplast Corporation Information

10.14.2 Cosmoplast Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Cosmoplast Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Cosmoplast Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.14.5 Cosmoplast Recent Development

10.15 Techno Plastic Industry

10.15.1 Techno Plastic Industry Corporation Information

10.15.2 Techno Plastic Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Techno Plastic Industry Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Techno Plastic Industry Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.15.5 Techno Plastic Industry Recent Development

10.16 Kalde

10.16.1 Kalde Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kalde Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Kalde Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Kalde Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.16.5 Kalde Recent Development

10.17 GF HAKAN PLASTiK

10.17.1 GF HAKAN PLASTiK Corporation Information

10.17.2 GF HAKAN PLASTiK Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 GF HAKAN PLASTiK Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 GF HAKAN PLASTiK Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.17.5 GF HAKAN PLASTiK Recent Development

10.18 VESBO

10.18.1 VESBO Corporation Information

10.18.2 VESBO Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 VESBO Rigid PVC Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 VESBO Rigid PVC Pipe Products Offered

10.18.5 VESBO Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rigid PVC Pipe Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rigid PVC Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rigid PVC Pipe Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rigid PVC Pipe Distributors

12.3 Rigid PVC Pipe Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

