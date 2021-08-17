Europe Cheese Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Cheese Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe cheese market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Cheese refers to a dairy product formulated by coagulating and compressing milk. It is a rich source of calcium, fat, phosphorus, zinc, vitamin A and vitamin B12. These nutrients help in building strong bones and muscles, preventing cavities, reducing the chances of developing cancer, and regulating blood pressure levels. As compared to other dairy products, cheese has a longer shelf life and higher portability. It is commercially available in different varieties, like feta, cheddar, and mozzarella.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for cheese in Europe can be attributed to the rising establishment of fast-food chains. Additionally, the increasing number of organized retail channels with improved storage facilities are further supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases has prompted manufacturers to introduce fat-free cheese variants, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing production of regional cheese variants and aggressive promotional activities adopted by leading players are creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk

Others

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Processed

Breakup by Product:

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Format:

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Liquid

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

