GCC Set-Top Box Market 2020-2025: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Set-Top Box Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC set-top box market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit steady growth during 2020-2025. A set-top box (STB) refers to an appliance connected to a communication channel, such as Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) or phone, to receive and decode digital television signals. It can be accessed through several TV delivery methods, such as satellite, the internet, terrestrial cable, etc. A set-top box supports home networking, video conferencing, video-on-demand, internet protocol (IP) telephony, and other internet multimedia services. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes of the consumers have led to the broader adoption of set-top boxes in the GCC region.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding broadband services and increasing advancements in digital technology are primarily driving the GCC set-top box market. Furthermore, smart remotes that facilitate gesture control using ultrasonic sensors and infrared (IR) light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for transmitting decoded signals to the STB and the integration of STBs with motion sensors and cameras are also propelling the product demand. Additionally, various manufacturers are collaborating with internet service providers (ISPs) to improve product sales in the region, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for Over-the-Top (OTT) media services due to various lockdown regulations imposed to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus infection is further bolstering the GCC market for set-up box.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Cable STB

Satellite STB

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB

Internet Protocol (IP) STB

Over-The-Top (OTT) STB

Breakup by Resolution:

HD (High Definition)

SD (Standard Definition)

UHD (Ultra-High Definition)

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Pay TV

Free-to-Air

Breakup by Distribution:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

