Asia Pacific Set-top Box Market 2020-2025: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Set-Top Box Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Asia Pacific set-top box market is currently witnessing steady growth. On account of these factors, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2020-2025. A set-top box (STB) refers to a device that receives digital transmissions and decodes audio and video programs to display them on televisions (TVs). It allows two-way communication with interactive features, including accessing the internet or adding premium channels directly to the device. A set-top box provides a greater sound and picture quality compared to conventional analog systems. It also enables users to access multiple TV delivery methods, including cable, satellite, internet, and terrestrial. Currently, the increasing sales of digital TVs are leading to a rise in the demand for STBs in the Asia Pacific region.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing urbanization, rising utilization of Over-the-Top (OTT) media services, and inflating disposable incomes are primarily driving the Asia Pacific set-top box market. Furthermore, the growing demand for value-added services, such as high definition (HD) channels, channel pack subscriptions, and interactive videos, is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising integration of numerous advanced technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), gaming platforms, motion sensors, IoT, Bluetooth, AI, etc., with set-up box is also augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak resulting in the imposition of lockdowns across several countries has catalyzed the demand for media and entertainment services, thereby creating a positive outlook for set-up box market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Cable STB

Satellite STB

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB

Internet Protocol (IP) STB

Over-The-Top (OTT) STB

Breakup by Resolution:

HD (High Definition)

SD (Standard Definition)

UHD (Ultra-High Definition)

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Pay TV

Free-to-Air

Breakup by Distribution:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

