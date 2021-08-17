United States Set-top Box Market 2020-2025: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Set-Top Box Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the United States set-top box market is currently witnessing steady growth in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period (2020-2025). A set-top box refers to a hardware device that receives and decodes video content to digital signals. It utilizes television signals or internet data received via a cable or telephone connection. In the United States, set-top boxes are increasingly being installed as they enhance the source signal quality and offer storage capacity, thereby enabling users to store and watch their favorite shows at their convenience.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The United States set-top box market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of internet and broadband services. Besides this, digitization has facilitated the easy accessibility of on-demand video services and high definition (HD) channels, thereby bolstering the market growth. With the rising emergence of OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, which are easily accessed over television and the internet, there has been a significant rise in the demand for set-top boxes. These factors are expected to influence the market growth in the upcoming years positively.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Cable STB

Satellite STB

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) STB

Internet Protocol (IP) STB

Over-The-Top (OTT) STB

Breakup by Resolution:

HD (High Definition)

SD (Standard Definition)

UHD (Ultra-High Definition)

Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Other

Breakup by Service Type:

Pay TV

Free-to-Air

Breakup by Distribution:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

