Europe Online Grocery Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe online grocery market is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. Online grocery refers to the use of web-based shopping services to purchase food and other household essential products. It offers various fresh and packaged products as well as cooking essentials, including dairy goods, fruits, vegetables, frozen food, meat, beverages, etc. Online grocery also provides quick delivery, payment gateway accessibility, cashback, special offers, etc. As a result, online groceries are gaining popularity across Europe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

At present times, the key players in Europe are focusing on extending their existing consumer base. Furthermore, significant investments are driving the online grocery market across the region. Moreover, the increasing influence of various social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc., provides interaction between manufacturers and potential consumers, which is propelling the market. Besides this, the growing integration of online grocery platforms with numerous advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data, is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer preferences have shifted from brick-and-mortar retail stores towards online grocery platforms for combatting the spread of coronavirus infection upon human interaction. Apart from this, the rising adoption of social distancing practices is also expected to fuel the market across Europe in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Business Model:

Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Web-Based

App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:

One-Time

Subscription

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

