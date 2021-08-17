India Roofing Market Expanding at a CAGR of 6% during 2021 to 2026 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” India Roofing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Roofing Market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026. Roofing is the process of constructing a top covering of a building. It is commonly made using numerous materials, including drain, slate, copper, ridge cap, plastic cement, etc. Roofing adds value to buildings, enhances durability, and provides protection against severe environmental conditions. At present times, various key manufacturers are introducing advanced roofing solutions that increase the overall lifespan of a structure and offer innovative features.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and shifting consumer preferences from traditional roofing materials towards reliable product variants are currently driving the India roofing market. Furthermore, polycarbonate roofing sheets are also becoming popular in industrial and large-scale commercial buildings, as they are easy to install, weather-resistant, have low maintenance costs, etc. Besides this, the growing trend of clear roofing panels in patios and sunrooms is further fueling the product demand in India. Moreover, the increasing prominence of corrugated roofing across garages, sheds, porches, etc., on account of its durability and eco-friendly properties is also driving the market growth in the country. Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns are further catalyzing the demand for zinc-aluminum coated sheets, which, in turn, is anticipated to bolster India roofing market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Bansal Roofing Products Limited

CK Birla Group

Everest Industries Limited

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

JWS Steel Coated Products Limited

Tata Bluescope Steel

India Roofing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, type and application.

Breakup by Material Type:

Bituminous

Tiles

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Type:

Flat Roof

Slope Roof

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

