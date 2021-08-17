Sea Bass and Sea Bream Market Size, Demand, Recent Trends, Regional Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sea Bass & Sea Bream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sea bass and sea bream market forecast grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC group expects the global sea bass and sea bream market to grow moderately during 2021-2026. Sea bass is a coastal species of fish that resides in the shallow ends of the Black Sea, Mediterranean coasts, and the Atlantic Ocean. Sea bream, on the other hand, is a marine and benthic fish found in the freshwaters of the Red Sea, Eastern Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea and the Canary Islands. They are seafood delicacies commercially available as canned, fresh and frozen. These species are rich in protein, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, phosphorous, selenium, and vitamin B6.
Global Sea Bass & Sea Bream Market Trends:
The global sea bass and sea bream market is majorly being driven by a significant expansion in the seafood industry and the rising export activities across the globe. In line with this, the increasing consumption of convenient food products is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses has led market players to introduce organic product variants, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rapid establishment of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and seafood-based eateries is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Sea Bream
- Gilt-Head Bream
- Black Bream
- Pandora Bream
- White Bream
- Red Bream
- Sea Bass
- European Sea Bass
- Black Sea Bass
- Striped Bass
- Asian Sea Bass
- White Bass
Breakup by Size:
- Large
- Small
- Medium
Breakup by Packaging Form:
- Fresh
- Frozen
- Canned
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Food Service
- Retail
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Channel
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
