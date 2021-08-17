Nanocoatings Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nanocoatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global nanocoatings market size reached a value of US$ 5.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nanocoatings market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Nanocoating refers to a thin layer of microscopic particles that are used to alter the hydrophobic and oleophobic properties of a substrate surface. It acts as a barrier between the material and the environment to improve its aesthetic and functionality. As compared to conventional coating, nanocoating offers higher transparency, flexibility, lubricity, scratch, chemical and abrasion resistance.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nanocoatings-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing application of nanocoating in the automotive industry to provide long-term protection to paint surfaces is majorly driving the market growth. In addition to this, nanocoating is immune to ultraviolet (UV) rays, corrosion and harsh climatic conditions, which, in turn, is accelerating its utilization in the manufacturing of aircraft, ceramic tiles, marine equipment and glass windows. Moreover, the anti-microbial properties of the material are intensifying their application in the healthcare and food packaging industries, which is supporting the market growth. Continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to formulate cost-effective, self-cleaning, and water-repellant nanocoating are further creating a positive outlook for the global market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3y7YEYp

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF

Bio-Gate

Buhler

Nanogate

PPG Industries

AdMat Innovations

Cima NanoTech

CG2 NanoCoatings

Cleancorp

Ecological Coatings

Eikos

Inframat

Integran Technologies

Nanofilm

Nanomech

Nanovere Technologies

Nanophase Technologies

P2i

Surfix

Tesla NanoCoatings

Breakup by Product type:

Anti-microbial

Anti-fingerprint

Anti-fouling

Easy to clean

Self-cleaning

Breakup by End-use:

Construction

Food packaging

Healthcare

Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/