Automotive Coolant Market 2021-2026: Global Growth, Outlook and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Coolant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive coolant market share exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. An automotive coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a bright yellow or green fluid that absorbs excess heat from the internal combustion engine and carries it to the radiator. It is manufactured using de-ionized water, chemical additives and ethylene or propylene glycol. An automotive coolant prevents major mechanical failures in vehicles caused by overheating in summers or freezing in winters. It also offers anti-rust properties, which help to enhance the effectiveness of the engine and protect it from pitting, oxidation, corrosion and scaling.

Global Automotive Coolant Market Trends:

The rising sales of vehicles across the globe represent one of the significant factors bolstering the growth of the automotive coolant market. Apart from this, as ethylene glycol is highly toxic and requires careful disposal, various international organizations are introducing coolants that are relatively less toxic. For instance, the American Society for Testing and Material (ASTM) published a standard D5216 in 2000, stating that propylene glycol is suitable for use as a coolant in cars and light commercial vehicles. Since then, automotive coolants have undergone a transformation in the material composition. The leading players have also developed long life coolants (LLC) by employing the carboxylate technology. These coolants provide superior protection to all the components of the modern cooling systems.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Total S.A

ExxonMobil

Castrol Limited

British Petroleum

Cummins Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell

BASF

Chevron

LUKOIL

Motul S.A.

Sinopec

Market Breakup by Product:

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

Market Breakup by Type:

Inorganic Acid

Organic Acid

Hybrid Organic Acid

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

