Siding Market Report, Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Siding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global siding market share reached a value of US$ 90.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Siding is a material that is primarily used to clad, cover, and protect the exterior of a building. It is manufactured from various materials, including wood, steel, cement, asphalt, brick, vinyl, and composite materials. Siding protects the building structure from exposure to extreme weather conditions, such as rain, snow, wind, and precipitation. This helps provide thermal efficiency, maintain the temperature inside the building and enhance the architectural beauty of the building.

Global Siding Market Trends:

The global siding market is primarily driven by the increasing number of construction activities across residential and non-residential buildings. Sidings exhibit high durability and the ability to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the building. Besides this, several initiatives undertaken by governments to develop public infrastructure have encouraged manufacturers to introduce green siding materials, which are significantly increasing its demand across the globe. Furthermore, the emerging trend of using siding material for upgrading the aesthetic value of buildings is also expected to impact the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

Boral Limited

Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding

James Hardie

Kingspan

Nichiha

Louisiana Pacific

Alumasc

Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd.

Ply Gem

Knauf

ETEX Group

Lixil Group Corporation

ROCKWOOL

National Cladding

Revelstone

Wienerberger

Market Breakup by Material:

Fiber Cement

Vinyl

Metal

Stucco

Concrete and Stone

Brick

Wood

Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Non-Residential Healthcare Education Hospitality Retail Offices Others



Market Breakup by Application:

New Construction

Repair and Maintenance

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

